End of an era as South prepare for first game without Hawick and Kelso stalwart Bruce McNeil for 30 years

Bruce McNeil during South of Scotland’s 32-30 loss to Caledonia Reds in May 2023’s Scottish inter-district championship final at Braidholm in Glasgow (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

South of Scotland’s first squad list for this rugby season’s inter-district championship is out now ahead of their opening game at home to Edinburgh’s district side next Friday and there’s one name conspicuous by its absence, that of Kelso co-head coach and No 8 Bruce McNeil.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old decided against making himself available for selection for the South this time round after having been an ever-present in one of their red-and-white-hooped shirts since their revival 16 years ago, m,arking the end of an era as this season’s squad list is the first for three decades without his name in it.

His first game for the regional representatives was a 37-3 victory over Northumberland at Netherdale in Galashiels in December 2009 for a side skippered by Melrose’s Scott Wight and with the Greenyards club’s Craig Chalmers as head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing at loosehead prop for Hawick back then, his teammates included Selkirk’s Fraser Harkness, Peebles’ Ryan McConnell and Melrose’s John Dalziel, Fraser Thomson and Graeme Dodds.

Bruice McNeil, centre, and South of Scotland teammates celebrating their 36-18 national inter-district championship win against Caledonia Reds in Inverness in 2024 (Pic: Bryan Robertson)

That was the regional representatives’ first game in their old guise since a 56-24 win against South African club side Griqualand West at Netherdale in November 1995, with Hawick’s Brian Renwick skippering and just 150 spectators looking on, prior to the professional Border Reivers and later, from 2002 to 2007, the Borders taking their place.

McNeil had to wait almost two years for his next game with the South, again overseen by 60-times-capped Scotland fly-half Chalmers – a 22-15 victory against the Barbarians in Hawick in October 2011 in front of a crowd of 2,100.

He was skipper that time round and Dalziel, Thomson and Dodds were again among those lining up alongside him, plus the likes of Jed-Forest’s Gregor Young and Darren Gillespie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further five years went by before the South were revived for a 33-7 win against Caledonia Reds at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park in November 2016, with Chris Dalgleish and Kevin Barrie as co-head coaches, Gala’s Gregor Hunter as captain and McNeil as his deputy.

Bruce McNeil in possession during a 33-7 win for South of Scotland against Caledonia Reds at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park in November 2016 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

McNeil and Young were the only survivors from the game before, with that night’s new faces including the latter’s twin brother Lewis and his Jed teammate Gregor Law, Gala’s Matt Carryer and Chris Keen and Hawick’s Shawn Muir and Lee Armstrong.

The South’s next match after that was a 40-24 win against Caledonia at Stirling’s Bridgehaugh Park in November 2017 for a side again captained by Hunter and with Barrie as head coach and McNeil, Muir, Law, Armstrong and Carryer returning, watched by a crowd of 400.

That was the South’s last get-together until the revival of the inter-district championship in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up for the Borderers, accompanied by a Musselburgh contingent, was a win against Glasgow and the West by 50-17 at Netherdale, with 1,514 spectators watching, Matty Douglas as head coach, Muir captaining and McNeil, playing at blindside flanker, scoring one of their seven tries.

Bruce McNeil in action for South of Scotland during a 40-24 win against Caledonia Reds at Stirling’s Bridgehaugh Park in November 2017 (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

That was followed the month after by their first – and, to date, only – defeat of this century, by 32-30 against Caledonia at Braidholm in Glasgow, again with Muir as skipper and McNeil in their starting XV, at No 8.

McNeil’s ever-present status in red and white continued for March 2024’s defeats of Edinburgh at Musselburgh by 27-24 and Glasgow in Kelso by 27-25 and that April’s 36-18 victory over Caledonia in Inverness but that victorious campaign has turned out to be his swan-song after a decade and a half of representing his region.

Being this Arnold Clark Premiership season’s joint-third top try-scorer, with six in nine games, just two shy of the eight touched down by frontrunners Andrew Mitchell and Daniel Kelly for Hawick and Watsonians respectively, he’d appear to be more than capable of keeping up the good work at regional level too if called upon but reckons the time is now right to call it a day and allow opportunity to knock for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get to a stage in your career and you have to shift your focus a bit,” he explained.

Bruce McNeil on the ball for South of Scotland during their 32-30 loss to Caledonia Reds in May 2023’s Scottish inter-district championship final at Braidholm in Glasgow (Photo: Euan Cherry/SNS Group/SRU)

“The last time I was involved playing, I was aware that there were a couple of good guys that maybe missed out due to me playing, so they never got to experience what I have experienced for the last 15 years and I felt there comes a time when you have to step aside and let others experience it so they get the same kind of bug and stuff that I did.

“I just felt that the time was right. The last time I played and coached, we won the championship so that means I could finish on a high.

“There are a lot of quality back-rowers out there in the Borders, so why hold them back? That’s not to say I’d have got in again, but if I had, I’d maybe just be holding back the wave and I felt I shouldn’t hold it back any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The young lads coming up deserve the experience of wearing that South jersey, just to let them express theirselves and give them something to strive towards.

“I will miss it, but I’m content with what I’ve done with the South in terms of what we’ve achieved and what I’ve got out of it.

“I remember captaining the South against the Barbarians at Mansfield, when I was playing at Hawick, and that was a massive highlight of my career, but I’ve done that, I’ve ticked it off, and now it’s time for other guys to experience that. “I 100% fully support the South and I think it’s a great thing.

“I don’t actually think there are as many districts that can gel as well as we can. When I’m playing against Melrose and all the other Border teams, I want to knock lumps out of them, but that switches straight away as soon as you play for the South. They’re all decent guys and they all want the same thing. They all buy in and ultimately they all want to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The switch from wanting to beat somebody to actually wanting to play alongside them and play for them and put your body on the line for them, that feeling is second to none.

“With the south, you’ve got that same mutual goal to gel and play well and play for each other and it’s a special thing being able to do that because, as I said, probably two or three weeks before that, you were probably trying to knock lumps out of each other.”

McNeil believes the inter-district championship is more important than ever given the ever-widening gulf between amateur and professional rugby as it offers the former a chance to step up to a level higher than the premiership.

“I know the Kelso boys certainly strive to get in the squad and they look forward to it, and it’s helped Kelso as a club because the better they play for us, the more chance they have of playing for the South, so that has a big knock-on effect,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want to play well for Kelso to get in the south team, so that helps us as a club.

“Also, the guys will go away and play at a higher level and hopefully they’ll come back and bring a bit more experience to Kelso and help bring the guys that didn’t quite make it up to speed.

“There’s a lot of history behind it and some really great players, world-class players, have played for the South.

“Obviously, since professionalism came in, things have changed and priorities have changed and it’s an ongoing battle to find a place for this inter-district championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is massive and you want it to thrive but it has to be bought into by all four districts for it to work because if one or two do and the other two don’t, it’s not got the same feel.

“It’s a great stepping stone. The Scottish Rugby Union often talk about bridging the gap between professionalism and the amateur game and I think this is a great way to do that.

“Players at amateur level need something to strive towards and push themselves for. A lot of them can’t and won’t go and be professional but they still want to play at as high a level as they can, and I think dangling a carrot like the South in front of them will make them want to get out from in front of the fire and go to the gym and put extra yards in at training and and play well for their clubs knowing that there could be a higher level or a different experience at the end of it.

“The problem you’ve got is that there’s so much pressure on clubs these days to perform, either to get in the top four of the top flight or to get promoted or to stay away from relegation, and that’s of the utmost importance for most clubs, so trying to find a place for this in the calendar year is difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What they have to do is they have to get all the districts together and try to make something work so that every district buy into and there’s something for every district to get out of it. I think there is a place for it.”

Casting his mind back to his South debut in 2009, McNeil recalled: “The weather was hellish as I recall, I do remember that.

“I’m sure the likes of John Dalziel and those boys were playing in that game and Scott Wight was captain. That was a great experience.

“That Barbarians game was good too, for several reasons. One was that I was captain and it was good to lead the team out and to play against some quality opposition and play with some really quality players and also there was a big crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We actually went way behind in that game and we came back. Luckily, we had Fraser Harkness in the team and he kind of pulled us out of the crap a couple of times. He had a phenomenal game that day.

“The way we won that really did show the true character of the South. We went two or three tries down but we had that Border mentality to say we’re not getting beat and we did come back into it, just through just sheer want, if we’re being honest.

“Obviously winning the championship was a big thing as well, the first championship. To win that was fairly satisfying and left us wanting more but then it didn’t happen last season and it kind of lost its momentum a little bit, but hopefully after this season, they can just keep that momentum going.”

Though he won’t be extending his playing career with the South, McNeil is hoping to get the chance to help out behind the scenes again, saying: “The door is not closed there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We kind of left it that I’d take a year out or so and see how things progress and if there is an opportunity or a role there that I thought would maybe suit me, I could potentially go back and help and maybe share some of the experiences that I’ve had there with the younger lads, and absolutely I’ll be there spectating and supporting the South this season, as always, as well.”

Kick-off at Mansfield Park next Friday is at 7.30pm.

The South’s next game after that is away to Glasgow and the West in December and they wrap up their campaign at home to Caledonia Reds at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park in February.