Eighth win on trot lifts Gala up to third place in rugby's National League Divsion 1

Angus Dun on the ball for Gala against Ayr (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Galashiels side haven’t lost since going down 37-20 in South Ayrshire back on Saturday, September 11, and are now level on 42 points with second-placed Biggar with a game in hand on their South Lanarkshire near-neighbours, having only played 10 matches.

They’re also just a single point behind table-toppers Heriot’s Blues, the Edinburgh side having picked up 43 points from 12 games.

The hosts’ try-scorers during their 36-5 victory at Netherdale on Saturday were Euan Dods and Angus Dun, both at the double, plus Simon Fairburn, with Craig Dods adding four conversions and a penalty.

Kelso being beaten by Highland on Saturday (Photo: Owen Cochrane)

Next up for Gala is a trip to sixth-placed Kelso this coming Saturday, with that game kicking off at Poynder Park at 3pm.

Looking ahead to that game, Euan Dods told Borders Rugby TV: “Kelso have done really well and are playing some good stuff. We’re under no illusions about how difficult it will be going there, but we’re on the back of a few good wins and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Kelso lost 32-20 at fifth-placed Highland at the weekend and are now on 37 points from 13 games.

Their try-scorers in Inverness were Bruce McNeil, Angus Roberts and Charlie Marshall, and Dwain Patterson added a penalty and a conversion.