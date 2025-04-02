​Edinburgh hooker Patrick Harrison praises fellow Borderer Darcy Graham for man-of-the-match display on return from international duty

Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham during their 38-5 United Rugby Championship win at home to Dragons at the capital’s Hive Stadium last Friday (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

​Edinburgh hooker Patrick Harrison credits fellow Borderer and Scotland international Darcy Graham for their club’s 38-5 United Rugby Championship win against Newport’s Dragons at the capital’s Hive Stadium last Friday.

West Linton’s Harrison, 22, scored the hosts’ first two tries, on 15 minutes and 18, and Hawick’s Graham got their third on 23, followed by Pierre Schoeman on 36, Boan Venter on 64 and Matt Currie on 78 to boost their team’s chances of making this season’s play-offs after losing 21-18 at Italy’s Benetton the Saturday before, with Aaron Wainwright getting one back for their Welsh visitors.

Ross Thompson added three conversions for Edinburgh and Cammy Scott another.

Paying tribute to right-winger Graham, 27, Harrison told BBC Scotland: “He's an absolute livewire. He just keeps on going, which is the most impressive thing.

Edinburgh try-scorer Darcy Graham in action during their 38-5 United Rugby Championship win at home to Dragons at the capital’s Hive Stadium last Friday (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

“He’s class and it’s class to have him back.”

Head coach Sean Everitt was full of praise for both Borderers, saying: “That’s the Paddy that we know.

“He’s been a bit quiet in the last few games that he’s played but he certainly does add impact. Sometimes we joke and say maybe he should play inside-centre and he showed pace enough to be able to do so.

“And, obviously, Darcy Graham was brilliant as well. His individual brilliance was, for me, outstanding and he deserved to be named man of the match.”

Double-try-scorer Patrick Harrison on the ball for Edinburgh during their 38-5 United Rugby Championship win at home to Dragons at the capital’s Hive Stadium last Friday (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

Next up for Edinburgh is a European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup round-of-16 tie at home to Johannesburg’s Lions this Friday, with kick-off at 8pm.

Ex-Peebles player Harrison was also pleased to see his club since 2020 get back to winning ways after their defeat in Italy six days prior, adding: “We needed a win this week, it was pretty obvious.

“I was pretty gutted last week to lose it at the end of the game.

“We took our chances when we had them this week, so I’m pretty pleased.

“It’s obviously really tight around that end of the table. Every game is a huge game for us going forward.

“We need to be putting those performances out every week.”

Edinburgh are eighth in the URC table 14 rounds into the season, level on 36 points with seventh-placed Benetton and ninth-placed Cardiff and only one ahead of Cape Town’s tenth-placed Stormers.

Graham’s score take his tally of tries for his club to 34 in 75 appearances since 2017, with Harrison now on four from 24 appearances.