Earlston up to second in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2 after 22-20 win at home to Leith
Previously fourth, head coach Cammy Hill’s side are now on 15 points from four fixtures, with table-toppers Livingston on 20 from the same number of matches after handing out a 36-7 thumping to Hawick Harlequins on the road at Wilton Lodge Park at the weekend.
No 8 Allan Frame, right-winger Stuart Somervail, lock Josh Herbert and tighthead prop Ollie Smith scored Earlston’s tries against Leith, with the No 3 converting one.
’Quins’ try was touched down by replacement Ricki Kiore and converted by scrum-half Dean Gillan.
Their second loss of the season leaves them fourth in the table, on 11 points from four fixtures, level with third-placed Corstorphine and fifth-placed Leith, having played one game more than the former and the same as the latter.
Duns are now top of the next division down, on 15 points from four games, after beating Lismore 38-11 at home on Saturday.
Second-placed Hawick Linden are also on 15 points but have got a game in hand on the Dingers due to their scheduled match at home to Edinburgh University Medics at the weekend being postponed.
Outside-centre Jamie Lynn and left-winger Rio Akpokavi at the double, lock Scott Millar and No 8 Liam Logie scored tries for Duns, with hooker Callum Angus converting four.
This coming Saturday sees ’Quins and Linden at home to Penicuik and Caledonian Thebans respectively, and Earlston and Duns hitting the road, to Livingston and Edinburgh Uni’s medics, all 3pm kick-offs.