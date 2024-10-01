​Earlston top rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 table after derby win versus Duns

​Their 100% haul of 15 points from three fixtures takes them a point clear of Linden, out of action at the weekend due to prospective oppoenents Gala YM being unable to muster a team.

Earlston’s try-scorers at the Dingers’ Castle Park home ground were Craig Bruce with a hat-trick, Callum McNeil and Thomas Richardson at the double, Morgan Oliver and Jai Fender, with Matthew Gaston adding six conversions and Bruce three.

Jamie Lynn and Aidan McColm both touched down at the double for Duns, with Callum Angus adding two conversions.

Saturday’s results leave Linden second in the table, on 14 points from three fixtures; Duns sixth, on six from four; and Gala seventh, with five from three following a three-point deduction for non-fulfilment of their fixture at the weekend.

Earlston play Duns again this coming Saturday, but with venues reversed, and Gala YM are due to hit the road to Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park to have another go at taking on Linden, with those east bowl first-round ties kicking off at 3pm and 3.45pm respectively.

Hawick Harlequins also had a scheduled home game called off on Saturday, versus Trinity Academicals in East 2 at Volunteer Park.

They return to action away to Corstorphine on Saturday, October 12, with kick-off at 3pm, and they go into that away-day to Edinburgh sitting sixth in the table, on six points from two fixtures.

