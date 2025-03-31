Earlston through to final of Scottish rugby’s national bowl after 30-22 last-four win v Hillfoots
The Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 champions now go on to play Highlanders Lochaber in the bowl’s final at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, April 19, with kick-off at 10am.
The Borderers try-scorers at the Haugh at the weekend were lock Lynton Brinck, full-back Jai Fender, No 8 Nathan Chisholm, outside-centre Callum McNeill and fly-half Dave Anderson, with replacement Kris Rowley kicking a penalty and McNeill a conversion.
Their forthcoming opponents from Fort William, currently five points clear at the top of Arnold Clark West Region League Division 3 after notching up seven bonus-point wins out of seven so far this season, booked their place in the final with a 22-10 win away to Aberdeenshire’s Banff at the same time.
Head coach Cammy Hill’s Earlston head up to Murrayfield hoping to secure further silverware after winning this year’s east bowl final at home to Edinburgh Northern by 31-7 in February and a league title at the start of this month.
Looking back over the semi-final win against Tillicoultry’s Hillfoots that set up their upcoming away-day, lock and captain Ali Cessford told Borders Rugby TV: “It’s absolutely outstanding. It’s been like a full season building towards this moment.
“Having gone into the biggest game of the season and come out with a win is just magical.
“Over the next three weeks, they’ll be big training sessions and everyone’s going to be sticking their hands up wanting to be in that team.
“The reason we’ve got this far is our full squad pushing us during training and really driving higher standards.”