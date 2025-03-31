​Earlston through to final of Scottish rugby’s national bowl after 30-22 last-four win v Hillfoots

By Darin Hutson
Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 12:09 BST
Callum McNeill, pictured in possession for Earlston as they beat Duns by 63-24 away in September, racked up seven points against Hillfoots on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Callum McNeill, pictured in possession for Earlston as they beat Duns by 63-24 away in September, racked up seven points against Hillfoots on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
Callum McNeill, pictured in possession for Earlston as they beat Duns by 63-24 away in September, racked up seven points against Hillfoots on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
​Earlston are through to their second trophy final in the space of just over two months after beating Hillfoots 30-22 at home in the last four of Scottish rugby’s national bowl on Saturday.

The Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 champions now go on to play Highlanders Lochaber in the bowl’s final at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, April 19, with kick-off at 10am.

The Borderers try-scorers at the Haugh at the weekend were lock Lynton Brinck, full-back Jai Fender, No 8 Nathan Chisholm, outside-centre Callum McNeill and fly-half Dave Anderson, with replacement Kris Rowley kicking a penalty and McNeill a conversion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their forthcoming opponents from Fort William, currently five points clear at the top of Arnold Clark West Region League Division 3 after notching up seven bonus-point wins out of seven so far this season, booked their place in the final with a 22-10 win away to Aberdeenshire’s Banff at the same time.

Head coach Cammy Hill’s Earlston head up to Murrayfield hoping to secure further silverware after winning this year’s east bowl final at home to Edinburgh Northern by 31-7 in February and a league title at the start of this month.

Looking back over the semi-final win against Tillicoultry’s Hillfoots that set up their upcoming away-day, lock and captain Ali Cessford told Borders Rugby TV: “It’s absolutely outstanding. It’s been like a full season building towards this moment.

“Having gone into the biggest game of the season and come out with a win is just magical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over the next three weeks, they’ll be big training sessions and everyone’s going to be sticking their hands up wanting to be in that team.

“The reason we’ve got this far is our full squad pushing us during training and really driving higher standards.”

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice