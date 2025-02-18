Earlston targeting treble after winning rugby’s east bowl

Earlston celebrating securing rugby’s 2025 east bowl by beating Edinburgh Northern 31-7 at the capital’s Inverleith Park on Saturday (Photo: Eilidh Dickson)

Earlston are celebrating after bouncing back from a 38-10 loss at home to Edinburgh Northern in Scottish rugby’s 2024 east bowl final to win that trophy away to the same opposition this time round by 31-7 on Saturday.

The Borderers’ try-scorers at the capital’s Inverleith Park, putting them 24-0 up by half-time en route to victory, were left-winger Thomas Richardson at the double, right-winger Nathaniel Armstrong and replacement Kris Rowley, with tighthead prop Ollie Smith converting all four and also kicking a penalty.

That secured their first silverware of the season, setting them up for a second trophy tilt alongside their Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 title challenge.

The treble-targeting team now go on to host Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 outfit Hillfoots in the 2025 national bowl’s semi-finals on Saturday, March 29, with Banff at home to Lochaber in the other last-four tie, both kicking off at 3pm.

Ahead of that, they conclude their league campaign with a visit from Northern on Saturday, March 1, and a trip to Edinburgh University Medics on Saturday, March 22, both 3pm kick-offs too, and being seven points clear of second-placed Hawick Linden at the top of the table, on 47 points from ten fixtures, they need to win only one of those two remaining games to be sure of the title.

Ahead of those three competitive fixtures, they’re playing a friendly at home at the Haugh to Northumberland’s Border Park this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Club captain Ali Cessford – a replacement at the weekend, with inside-centre Morgan Oliver standing in as starting on-field skipper – was delighted to see his side land their first trophy of the season, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a rematch of that fixture last year and it was clear all through the week before that the boys were up for it. We had 30-odd boys raising their hands and training with the intensity required.

“It was a great day for the club. We travelled up there with a full coach and it created a tremendous atmosphere, not just at the game but in the clubhouse and on the bus journey back – but this is just our first trophy opportunity this year. We’re back in action in the league on March 1, once again against Northern, knowing that a win secures us the double.

“After our east bowl win, we’ve got the national bowl and we’ve been drawn at home to Hillfoots on March 29, which I’m confident will be another great day for the club.”

Linden and fellow Borderers Duns both notched up East 3 wins at home on Saturday, the former by 97-14 versus Inverleith and the latter by 61-15 against the capital uni’s medics.

Those results leave Linden on 40 points from ten fixtures and the fourth-placed Dingers on 25 from nine ahead of a derby pitting the pair against each other at Hawick’s Volunteer Park on March 1, also at 3pm.

Linden’s try-scorers were Logan Robertson with three and Graham Colville, John Frew and Matthew Mallin with two each, plus Tom Macdonald, Jardine Vevers, Harley Bryson, Ryan Ali, Liam Bouglas and Euan Wood, with Mallin adding 11 conversions.

Touching down for Duns were Liam Logie with a hat-trick, Callum Angus, Aidan McColm at the double, Hayden Martin, Lewis Renton and Hamish McVie, with Ben Simmonds kicking eight conversions.