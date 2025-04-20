Earlston rack up trophy treble by beating Highlanders 62-14 in rugby’s 2025 Scottish national bowl final

Earlston players celebrating winning rugby’s Scottish national bowl by beating Lochaber 62-14 in Saturday’s final at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium (Photo: Chris Batchelor)

Earlston racked up a trophy treble at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, beating Highlanders Lochaber by 62-14 to add rugby’s Scottish national bowl to the east bowl they won in February and the Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 title they secured last month.

The Borderers, 31-0 up at half-time before going on to double that scoreline, touched down ten tries to their opponents’ two to supplement their silverware collection in their 10am kick-off final, the first triple triumph in their 148-year history and also their first national trophy success.

Four were supplied by left-winger Thomas Richardson and he also won the ward for player of the match, with openside flanker Tom Cromarty, full-back Jai Fender, hooker Sandy Fairbairn, No 8 Nathan Chisholm and replacements Arran Patterson and Gareth Walker on the scoresheet too and tighthead prop Ollie Smith kicking six conversions.

Arnold Clark West Region League Division 3 table-toppers Lochaber’s tries, both converted by inside-centre Callum Boyd, were scored by lock Hamish Kennedy and substitute Liam Ryan.

Head coach Cammy Hill was delighted to see his side bowl over their Banavie opposition by a 48-point margin, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It’s absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t be happier than I am today.

“It’s just unreal. It was unreal to have actually got to this point and obviously to win is even better.

“Our defence has been outstanding all season so I knew we were going to hold out there. It was about whether we could score points to get ahead, and a bigger pitch suited our back three really well, and Thomas Richardson getting in there with four tries was really good as well.

“I think we were overly dominant for anyone at this level.”

Thomas Richardson with his award for man of the match after Earlston beat Lochaber 62-14 in rugby’s 2025 Scottish national bowl final at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Chris Batchelor)

Captain and lock Ali Cessford added: “It’s indescribable.

“We were very confident going into the game but I wasn’t expecting that kind of margin.

“The boys turned up and they were ready and they wen’t pulling any punches.

“It was definitely a team effort. Obviously we had Thomas Richardson scoring four tries but the other players all contributed. They built phases and made space out wide for him to do his thing.

“To see our progression over the last couple of seasons and to be given the honour of leading the boys out and lifting that trophy was magical.”

Earlston: Jai Fender; Nathaniel Armstrong, Callum McNeil, Morgan Oliver, Thomas Richardson, David Anderson, James Fender, Padraig Gillan, Sandy Fairbairn, Ollie Smith, Ali Cessford, Ethan Deakin, Dylan Oliver, Tom Cromarty, Nathan Chisholm. Subs, all used: Lynton Brinck, Dylan Riddell, Sam Craig, Arran Patterson, Gareth Walker, Kris Rowley and Craig Bruce

Lochaber: Jack Hamilton, Archie Campbell, Steven Traill, Callum Boyd, Stuart Hinchcliffe, Ryan Davies, Calum Sandison, Callum MacDonald, Rory McKay, Josh MacKay, Chris Simpson, Hamish Kennedy, Finlay Stewart, Ben Fulford, Findlay Ireland. Subs, all used: Rob Willens, Liam Ryan, Douglas MacRae, Koni Johnson, Scottie Diack, David Duncan, Ronnie Fulford