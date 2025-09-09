Earlston mark return to rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2 with derby win v Hawick Harlequins

Thomas Richardson scored one of Earlston’s three tries against Hawick Harlequins on Saturday (Photo: Scottish Rugby)placeholder image
Earlston marked their return to rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2 with a 25-20 win at home to Hawick Harlequins on Saturday to kick off the new season.

Touching down tries for Earlston were right-winger Thomas Richardson, outside-centre Keith Young and fly-half Clark Young, with the latter Young and tighthead prop Ollie Smith adding a penalty and conversion apiece.

Stuart Delaney and replacement Scott Young scored tries for Harlequins, with fly-half Delaney adding two conversions and two penalties.

​That was one of two Borders derbies in the east leagues, with the other, a division down, yielding a 55-12 win for Hawick Linden away to Duns.

Linden’s try-scorers were right-winger John Frew and openside flanker Harley Bryson at the double, tighthead prop Aiden Cannon, hooker Ryan Ali, left-winger Euan Wood, loosehead prop and captain Aiden Fairbairn and replacement Arran Common, with fly-half Riley Muir kicking five conversions.

Touching down with tries for their hosts were fly-half Andrew Duff and outside-centre Jamie Lynn, with lock Diezel Hume adding a conversion.

All four of the Borders’ east league teams are on home turf this coming Saturday – Earlston to Penicuik, ’Quins to Corstorphine, Duns to Caledonian Thebans and Linden to Edinburgh Northern, and they’re all 3pm kick-offs.

Nearby Langholm are also at home and the Dumfries and Galloway outfit will be up against Dunbar, that being a 3pm kick-off too.

