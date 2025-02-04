​Earlston hoping to bounce back from first loss of current Arnold Clark East League Division 3 rugby season at home to Inverleith this weekend

Hawick Linden, seen here in prior action at home to Edinburgh University Medics, are away to Edinburgh Northern this coming Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Earlston will be hoping to bounce back from having their 100% start to the current Arnold Clark East League Division 3 rugby season halted at Hawick Linden last month as they return to action at home to Inverleith this coming Saturday.

That 27-26 defeat for the table-toppers at Hawick’s Volunteer Park on Saturday, January 25, was their first in all competitions since last March and their only league loss since last January.

The two bonus points they picked up keep them seven clear of second-placed Edinburgh Northern in pole position, however. They’re now on 42 points from nine fixtures, with Northern on 35 from nine, Linden third on 34 from eight and Duns fourth on 16 from seven.

Duns are also at home this weekend, to Lismore, but Linden are away to further Edinburgh opposition in the form of Northern.

All three of those games kick off at 2pm, as does Hawick Harlequins’ home match at Wilton Lodge Park versus Edinburgh’s Trinity Academicals a division up.

Quins go into their first fixture for three weeks sitting fourth in their table on 22 points from seven fixtures, four places and 14 points better off than their bottom-of-the-league visitors.

Earlston won their reverse fixture against basement side Inverleith by 41-7 in the capital at the start of the December, as did Linden, by 45-21, at home to Northern in September but Duns have yet to play Lismore away, that fixture, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11, having been put back until the end of March.

Quins have also yet to play Trinity away, that game, lined up for the 11th of last month too, having been postponed until April.