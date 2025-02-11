​​Earlston get back to winning ways with 71-7 demolition of Inverleith at home and Hawick Harlequins and Duns victorious too

​Accompanied by a 13-10 loss for Linden away to Edinburgh Northern, that result, their ninth bonus-point win in ten games so far this season, takes them eight points clear at the top of the table.

They’re now on 47 points from ten fixtures, with Northern second on 39 from ten, Linden third on 35 from nine and Duns, 13-6 victors at home to second-from-bottom Lismore on Saturday, fourth on 20 from eight.

This coming Saturday sees the Dingers hosting fifth-placed Edinburgh University Medics and Linden at home to Inverleith, the former at 2pm and the latter at 3.15pm, as well as an east bowl final for Earlston at Northern at 2pm.

This year’s bowl final is a re-run of 2024’s, won 38-10 by Northern at the Haugh in Earlston last March.

Duns and Linden’s reverse fixtures in the capital yielded wins by 22-0 for the former in September and 85-7 for the latter the month after.

Earlston aren’t in league action again until Northern visit on Saturday, March 1, with that day also bringing a derby for Duns at Linden, both 3pm kick-offs.

Earlston’s try-scorers against Inverleith were Jai Fender with four, Kris Rowley and No 8 Dylan Riddell with two each, right-winger Neilsen Donald, replacement Lynton Brinck and lock Ethan Deakin, with inside-centre Rowley converting five, full-back John Craig two and outside-centre Fender one.

Captain Ali Cessford was glad to see his side bounce back from their sole defeat so far this season, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “After our loss against Linden, this was a crucial, must-win game.

“Quite a few boys were unavailable due to injuries, so it was a good opportunity for players that hadn’t seen much game-time to really step up and raise their hands for selection next week and they certainly achieved that by winning 71-7 with a fairly dominant performance.

“We got what we needed – the full five points – strengthening our position at the top of the league, helped by some other results going in our favour as well going into our final two matches.”

Replacement Luke Scott and openside flanker Tom Huggan scored unconverted tries for Linden in the capital.

No 8 Liam Logie touched down for Duns, with full-back Ben Simmonds adding a conversion and two penalties.

Hawick Harlequins, playing with their jerseys inside out to distinguish them from their black-and-yellow-shirted visitors, notched up a 55-5 win at home at Wilton Lodge Park to Edinburgh’s Trinity Academicals a division up.

No 8 Steven Mabon, outside-centre Aaron Redpath and fly-half Liam Smith scored two tries each, with scrum-half Jordan Rutherford, Adam Hall and replacement Rory Stanger also touching down and full-back Hall kicking five conversions.

That win, their sixth of the season, lifts Quins up to third in the table, with 27 points from eight fixtures.

They’re away to fifth-placed Royal High in Edinburgh this Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, and will be hoping for a winning double after beating the Edinburgh outfit 32-17 in the reverse fixture in Hawick at the end of November.

