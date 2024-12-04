​Earlston do league and east bowl double v Hawick Linden

Earlston beating Hawick Linden 33-10 at home in October (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​Earlston followed up their 33-10 win at home to Hawick Linden in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 at the end of October with a further victory against the same opposition on Saturday in their first competitive fixture to go ahead since then.

​This time round, they were away to Linden at Hawick’s Volunteer Park for an east bowl pool game and they had to make do with a winning margin almost six times narrower, edging out their hosts by 12-8.

Full-back Jai Fender and right-winger Thomas Richardson scored Earlston’s tries, one of them converted by tighthead prop Ollie Smith.

Scrum-half Liam Bouglas touched down LInden’s only try, with full-back Eli Hamilton also kicking a penalty.

Earlston are in league action this coming Saturday and the league leaders head up to bottom-of-the-table Inverleith looking to keep up their 100% start to the season, having accrued a maximum haul of 30 points from six fixtures thus far, leaving them 24 points and seven places better off than their Edinburgh hosts.

Two of the Borders’ three other sides in the division are at home, Linden to Lismore and Duns to Edinburgh Northern, the odd men out being Gala YM as they, like Earlston, are heading to the capital, to play Edinburgh University Medics in their case.

Linden’s game kicks off at 1.30pm and the other three start half an hour later.

Hawick Harlequins were in East 2 action at the weekend, hosting Royal High for a 32-17 win, and they’re back at home this Saturday, versus Penicuik at 2pm.

Nathan Murray, Greg Walker, Finlay Douglas, Grant Huggan and Jordan Hyslop scored tries, with Jordan Rutherford adding two conversions and a penalty.