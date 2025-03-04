Earlston celebrating after securing promotion to rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League 2

Earlston players and coaches celebrating landing rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 title by beating Edinburgh Northern 52-26 at home on Saturday (Photo: Eilidh Dickson)

​Earlston are back in what’s now rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League 2 for the first time since 2019 after beating Edinburgh Northern 52-26 at home at the Haugh on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That was their tenth win in 11 fixtures so far this season and their third of this campaign against third-placed Northern, having also got the better of them twice in the capital – by 38-14 in the reverse league fixture in September and by 31-7 in this year’s east bowl final last month.

That result takes head coach Cammy Hill’s side to 52 points from 11 fixtures and, with only one game each left to go, out of reach of second-placed Hawick Linden, now on 45 from 11, securing their first regional third-tier title since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since returning to the third tier in 2019, they’ve finished second-bottom of the table twice, in 2022 and 2023, but they’ve been on the up since former Duns and St Boswells hooker Hill’s arrival in June 2023 and he’s now setting his sights on hitting new heights, targeting a top-four finish in division two next time round, going up against the likes of Hawick Harlequins and Livingston.

Earlston players Ollie Smith and Nathan Chisholm and coaches Stephen Chisholm and Cammy Hill celebrating landing rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 title by beating Edinburgh Northern 52-26 at home on Saturday (Photo: Eilidh Dickson)

“Going into that league, if we can put a consistent side out and have the same team home and away, like we have this season, I don’t see why we couldn’t be aiming for the top four,” said the 34-year-old.

Earlston’s tries against Northern were scored by full-back Jai Fender and left-winger Thomas Richardson at the double, lock and captain Ali Cessford, replacement Steven Cessford, hooker Nathan Chisholm and right-winger Nathaniel Armstrong, with tighthead prop Ollie Smith adding five conversions and outside-centre Craig Bruce another.

Hill is delighted to have followed up a bowl win, making amends for losing that competition’s final to the same opposition a year prior, with a title two weeks later, telling us: “The last couple of weeks have been really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning the bowl up at Northern was quite a big thing considering what had happened the previous season and going into last weekend after that win obviously gave the boys a lot of confidence.

Earlston players Ali and Steven Cessford celebrating landing rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 title by beating Edinburgh Northern 52-26 at home on Saturday (Photo: Eilidh Dickson)

“We’d finished third in the league last season and were only four points off winning it, so that was a marker for us coming into this season and we had to aim to be top club, especially with some of the players we’ve added having given us a really big boost.”

Earlston’s last league game is away to Edinburgh University Medics on Saturday, March 22, and that’s followed by a national bowl semi-final hosting Clackmannanshire’s Hillfoots seven days later, both 3pm kick-offs.