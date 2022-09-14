Duns host North Berwick as rugby resumes after weekend off

Duns being beaten 32-10 at home at the start of this month by Forrester (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

That game against the East Lothian side kicks off at Castle Park at 3pm.

It follows a weekend off, the Dingers’ scheduled game versus East Haddington last Saturday having been called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II two days previously, and a 32-10 home defeat by Edinburgh’s Forrester to open the new Tennent’s East Region League Division 1 season the Saturday before.

Duns go into this weekend’s game seventh in their nine-team table without any points as yet and their visitors top it, level on five points with Forrester and Leith following a 36-12 away win against Edinburgh’s Portobello on opening day.