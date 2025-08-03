Duns hoping to be in mix for promotion to rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2 next season

Duns co-captains Scott Millar, left, and David Hutchison (Photo: Duns RFC)

Duns are hoping to improve on their fourth-placed finish in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 last time round and challenge for promotion next season, according to co-captains Scott Millar and David Hutchison.

Millar, formerly at Kelso and Earlston but back at Castle Park since 2018, has been skippering the Dingers since 2022 but he’s splitting that role with David Hutchison, captain for the 2021-22 season, for the coming campaign, and they’ll be backed up by Adam Davison as vice-captain.

Both are looking forward to getting back on the ball and reckon the club are in with a shout of following in Earlston’s footsteps and moving up a table.

“It’s looking promising so far,” said Millar, of Coldstream, an agricultural contractor by trade.

“We’ve had some quite good numbers at training and everyone’s raring to go.

“Things have stabilised. We’ve hit the bottom and we’re stating to come back up. We sort of plateaued and arrested the fall and the club in general are in a good place now.”

Explaining the club’s decision to go with co-skippers this term rather than just one, the 34-year-old, mostly a back-rower, added: “It’s something a bit different for the guys.

“Dave and I have played together since the beginning of high school, so it’s nice to have someone that I’ve played with that long as co-skipper, and he’d only ever done one year as captain so I thought he was probably due to have another go.

“It keeps things fresh for the boys. It just brings that bit of something different.”

Earlston having been promoted this year and Gala YM not having returned after pulling out of the league in December, Duns, with Richard Hume continuing as head coach, have only got a third as many derbies to look forward to, but that means they’ll appreciate the two they’ve got left – at home to Hawick Linden to kick off the new season on Saturday, September 6, and the reverse fixture on Saturday, November 22 – all the more, say Millar.

“It’s a good way to start the season,” he said. “We may as well go straight in at the deep end and get an idea how your season’s going to pan out.

“With two teams going up this season, hopefully we can get up to the sharp end of the table, and Linden will be one of the teams that are going to be there, so that game will show us what we need to work on or don’t, as the case may be.”

Hutchison, a one-club man with his home-town team since 2006, is just as glad to be sharing skippering duties with Millar as vice versa, saying: “It’s a nice thing to be able to do.

“I’ve done it once before and I didn’t really have any plans to do it again but Scott and me had a chat and we felt it was the right way to go.

“Scott and I played together at school from back in 2002 so to be able to co-skipper with him is quite a nice thing to do.”

Hutchison, formerly a winger but now playing at fly-half, is optimistic about his club’s prospects for the coming campaign, saying: “It’ll be a good challenge.

“I think we’ve found our level now. After covid, we had a lot of boys come through from the colts who’d not had a chance to play as colts, so they went straight from under-16 into firsts rugby and that was a big adjustment for them but I think this season will be their chance to come of age.

“The squad we’ve got have been together for a wee while now and there are a few new faces.

“If we stick in, there’s no reason why we can’t do really well.”

The 35-year-old, a health-and-safety manager for Duns housing firm Fleming Homes, is also relishing the prospect of starting the new season hosting Linden, saying: “Having a derby to start off with is great.

“It gives the lads something to get excited about, that extra bit of excitement, and it gives the club a chance to start the season with a bang and not just from an on-field perspective. It gives the community a chance to get involved straight off the bat with something that’s bigger than a standard game.

“Hawick have got a good squad and I’d imagine they’ll probably be favourites to win the league, to be honest.

“They played some really good rugby last year and they’ve got some really good players.

“Starting against them is going to be good.”

Ahead of next season, Duns have got pre-season friendlies lined up against Earlston this Thursday and Kelso after that.