Duns head coach Richard Hume given award for service to club

Duns head coach Richard Hume with the Scottish East Region League Division 3 rugby club’s 2024 Simpson Trophy for service above and beyond the call of duty (Pic: Duns RFC)

​Duns head coach Richard Hume has been given the Scottish East Region League Division 3 rugby club’s 2024 Simpson Trophy for service above and beyond the call of duty.

​”Our 2023/24 winner was actually quite an easy choice,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“He arrived from Berwick in season 2013 and has played 68 times for the club since then as his playing days take him towards retirement, although he hasn’t formally announced his retirement yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He stepped up to fill the role of senior coach two seasons ago he has become almost a father figure to the many young players in the Duns ranks.

“His efforts as coach haven’t just been confined to training on Tuesdays and Thursdays. How else could the first XV have got through last season without him persuading an unprecedented 71 players to turn out in a Duns jersey by phoning, texting and cajoling them.

“He isn’t just a coach, though. He is on the management committee, rarely missing meetings, and is involved in many of the social activities around the club.

“Most recently, he’s been helping with the works to treat and re-seed the pitches, in his own time and with his own tractor.

“Quite simply, he is the epitome of a true club man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume was presented with his award by club president Derek Simpson.

Other awards handed out at the Castle Park club’s awards night on Saturday went to Liam Logie, named as coaches’ player of the season; players’ player Aidan McColm; committee’s player Andrew Gray and most improved player Tommy Duran.

The Dingers start pre-season training on Tuesday, July 16, at 6.45pm.

Anyone interested in joining up can get further details from Hume on 0773 103 2069.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Martin is assistant coach to Hume for the coming campaign, replacing Chip Brailsford, but captain Scott Millar and vice-skipper Aaron Mitchell will be carrying on as they were.