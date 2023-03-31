Draw made for this year’s rugby sevens at Berwick

Jed-Forest's Gregor Young playing against Selkirk at 2022's Berwick Sevens, supported by Finlay Scott and his brother Lewis (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

A dozen teams, eight of them from the Borders, will be taking part in four pools of three.

Officials at the Scremerston club have held a draw to decide the make-up of those pools and it sees the hosts going up against current champions Jed-Forest and Kelso, Melrose and Earlston in a group with Edinburgh’s Watsonians, Hawick facing Edinburgh Academical and Newcastle’s Jesmond Jackals, an invitational side, and Gala, Selkirk and Peebles all in the same pool.

That first round of pool games kicks off with Gala playing Peebles at 1pm and is due to wrap up with Berwick playing Kelso at 4.29pm, ahead of semi-finals starting at 4.48pm.

Last year’s winners at Berwick were Jed-Forest after seeing off Selkirk 22-10 in the day’s final.

Berwick’s sevens are the newest on the circuit, having been launched in 1983, and the Northumbrian hosts have only won the competition once since then, back in 1986.

Jed-Forest are the most successful side there, having won eight times – in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017, as well as last year.

Watsonians have notched up the second most wins, five – in 2007, 2009, 2013, 2019 and 2019 – with Kelso third on four, from 1983 to 1985 and in 2008.

Gala have won three times and Selkirk and Melrose once each.