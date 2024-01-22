​Draw keeps Kelso in mix for play-off place in rugby’s Scottish Premiership

​Kelso remain in the mix for a play-off place in rugby’s Scottish Premiership after drawing 17-17 away to fellow top-four contenders Edinburgh Academical on Saturday.

Flanker Kieran Slingsby scoring a try for Edinburgh Academical during their 17-17 draw at home to Kelso on Saturday (Pic: John Wright)

​Taking two points each from that stalemate at the capital’s Raeburn Place leaves Accies in possession of fourth place for now, with 44 points from 16 fixtures, but both fifth-placed Heriot’s Blues and sixth-placed Kelso, on 44 points and 42 respectively, have a game in hand on them.

Next up for Kelso, last season’s Scottish National League Division 1 champions, is a visit from second-placed Currie Chieftains this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Accies are at home to eighth-placed Selkirk and Heriot’s to table-toppers Hawick, both at 2pm.

Murray Hastie and James Glendinning halting an attack during Kelso's 17-17 draw away to Edinburgh Academical on Saturday (Pic: John Wright)

Grant Shiells, Terry Logan and captain Frankie Robson scored their tries at the weekend, with Dwain Patterson converting one of them.

Accies’ tries were touched down by Struan Whittaker, Kieran Slingsby and Robbie Kent, with Ben Appleson adding a conversion.

A draw might not have been the result Kelso were hoping for upon returning to action after over a month off but it was fair enough, according to lock Keith Melbourne.

“It was the first game back for everyone and with it being up in Edinburgh, I’m happy enough with a draw, to be honest,” Melbourne told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

Cammy Thompson and Bruce McNeil getting a tackle in during Kelso's 17-17 draw away to Edinburgh Academical on Saturday (Pic: John Wright)

“Either team could have won it out there, so in the end a draw is probably fair enough.

“Because we hadn’t played in so long, we needed a big start, so we couldn’t have asked for any better than going 10-0 up, but credit to Accies, they’re a great team and they got back into the game, just as we knew they would.”

Melbourne remains hopeful that, with three games to go and up to 15 points to play for, Kelso can mount one last push for a top-four place, saying: “It’d be huge. People were saying we’d struggle to stay up this season, so to be near the top four has proved a lot of them wrong already.

“We want to get into the top four. It’d be huge for the town and all the players after seeing Kelso coming into the premiership from National 1. It’d be a great achievement.