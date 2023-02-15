Doddie Weir Cup win was for late lock’s family, say Scotland rugby captain Jamie Ritchie and gaffer Gregor Townsend

Scotland rugby captain Jamie Ritchie being presented with the Doddie Weir Cup by the late Melrose lock's widow Kathy after beating Wales 35-7 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Saturday’s Doddie Weir Cup match at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium was the first since the ex-Scottish international’s death in November at the age of 52 after a six-year fight against motor neurone disease.

It was also only the second time Scotland have won it since its launch in 2018, the other being in 2020.

Weir’s widow Kathy, of Blainslie, was there to present the trophy to Scottish captain Jamie Ritchie and he said: “It was the first game at Murrayfield without him.

Scotland's Finn Russell being presented with his award for being player of the match against wales on Saturday by Doddie Weir's sons Hamish, Ben and Angus at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

“We miss him so much and I’m so glad we’ve got our hands on the trophy.

“We are so delighted I’m a bit emotional. I’m glad I could do this for Kathy and the boys.”

Current national head coach Townsend, 49, added: “I’m sure he would have been proud.

“He used to message me before and after games. He would always wish us all the best before the game and I’d picture him having a Guinness or a red wine sitting at home.

“If we won, he would say after the game that it was all down to the coaches, and if we lost, he would say it was nothing to do with the coaches.

“It was always a nice text to receive from him, and Kathy has continued that tradition.

“It was a big day for Kathy and the boys, and for them to feel that love that everyone has for them, and for Doddie’s legacy to continue with the fundraising, today was a special day.