Derby win v Kelso lifts Selkirk into top half of rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership table

​That win, their sixth of the season, lifts head coach Gordon Henderson’s side up from eighth place to sixth, overtaking Hawick, now down from seventh to eighth following a 38-17 defeat away to Edinburgh’s Heriot’s at the weekend.

Co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose remain the region’s top dogs, in fifth place, despite also losing in the capital, by 24-10 to Watsonians.

Co-head coaches Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s Kelso stay third from bottom but the losing bonus they picked up at Philiphaugh takes them to within a single point of fourth-from-bottom Edinburgh Academical, beaten 41-14 at Currie Chieftains at the weekend.

Melrose are now on 35 points from 13 fixtures, Selkirk on 32 from 12, Hawick on 28 from 12 and Kelso on 21 from 13 ahead of a month off.

Head coach Graham Hogg’s Hawick are first back in premiership action, at home to Currie at Mansfield Park on Friday, January 10, with kick-off at 7.35pm.

The day after sees Melrose and Kelso at home, to Musselburgh and Glasgow Hawks respectively, and the Souters away to Ayr, all 3pm kick-offs.

Right-winger Josh Welsh scored both of Selkirk’s tries against Kelso and scrum-half Oliver McClymont kicked two penalties.

Full-back Archie Barbour touched down for their visitors, with outside-centre and co-captain Dwain Patterson adding a conversion and penalty.

Left-winger Corey Goldsbrough scored two unconverted tries for Melrose at Myreside Stadium and outside-centre Andrew Mitchell, right-winger Matt Reid and left-winger Charlie Welsh touched down for the Greens esewhere in the capital, with full-back Kirk Ford adding a conversion.

Selkirk outside-centre Ross Nixon was relieved to see his side edge out Kelso, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “There was a lot of scrappy play and a lot of mistakes and that, and those are the games that you need to just dig in and grind a victory out in, and we got that in the end so I’m really pleased.

“We’re probably not going to be pushing to be in the top four but we’re a damned sight safer now than we were.

“It was huge for us with regard to the league and it was also nice to get another win over Kelso. For the last two years, they’ve been pipping us to the post, so for us to come out on top over two games is really nice.”

Kelso lock and co-captain Keith Melbourne was disappointed not to have picked up more points, saying: “We should have won.

“In the end, a point I don’t think is what we deserved. We had loads and loads of chances but just couldn’t convert.

“The chances were there and they kept reappearing, so we were thinking we’ll take one eventually, and it did come but it was too little too late.”

Melrose lock and captain Angus Runciman and Hawick president Malcolm Grant were also unhappy about breaking up for Christmas on the back of defeats.

The former said: “We were disappointed but immensely proud as well.

“It’s always a really tough place to come up to, Watsonians. We played quite well and we were really happy with that but wee mistakes do cost you in this league.

“It was just wee mistakes and lapses in concentration that cost us the game in the end.”

The latter added: “There was a palpable sense of disappointment in the Greens’ huddle after the final whistle blew at Goldenacre on Saturday.

“Heriot’s and their heavyweight pack ultimately took the spoils but Hawick’s game-plan saw them play some excellent high-tempo and fluid rugby for large periods of the game, creating opportunities and scoring three fine tries.”

