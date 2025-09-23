​Derby win v Jed-Forest halts eight-match losing streak for Gala

​The first of only two Borders derbies in the division this term, down from six last time round, went the way of the Maroons as they got the better of Jed at home at Netherdale by 52-38 on Saturday.

The reverse fixture at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, a Border League double-header, follows on Saturday, January 10, with kick-off at 3pm.

That victory for head coach Ewen Robbie’s Gala, their first since one by 21-14 at home to Boroughmuir in January, ended a losing streak going back eight months and eight fixtures in all competitions – their opening three games of the new second-tier season and the last three of the one before, sandwiching two stand-alone Border League matches in August.

Jed’s 30-28 win hosting Boroughmuir seven days prior was also their first since January, a 37-28 derby victory hosting Peebles back then having been followed by six national league losses and another in the Border League.

Gala’s tries on Saturday were scored by left-winger Oisin Beard on five minutes, lock Glenn McCrum on 15, inside-centre Hamish Seggie on 40, tighthead prop Kyle Scott on 43, full-back Jack Niven on 49, No 8 Jamie Bell on 59, replacement Gregor Mein on 65 and right-winger Cameron Brydon on 74, with Brydon adding six conversions.

Touching down tries for head coach Michael Harshaw’s visitors were lock Clark Skeldon on four minutes, No 8 Garry Young on 29 and 78, replacement loosehead prop Paulo Ferreira on 61 and right-winger Matthew Beaton on 82, with openside flanker Finn Scott adding five conversions and a 39th-minute penalty.

Saturday’s result leaves Jed and Gala level on six points from four fixtures, with the former eighth in the table, courtesy of a points-scored difference 81 better, and the latter second from bottom.

Brydon, scorer of 17 of Gala’s points, was delighted to see his side return to winning ways after so long, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It’s unbelievable after the last three results we’ve had. To get a result today in front of our home fans is very special.

“Jed are a great team but we stuck in right to the end. We managed to put plenty of points past them.

“Hopefully, from here we’ll just keep growing and growing, get boys back from injury and see what the rest of the season has to offer.

“It builds confidence in the team that we can actually score tries. In our last few games we’ve not really scored many, but today we put quite a lot over the try-line, so hopefully in weeks to come we’,ll believe in ourselves a lot more and score some more tries.”

Jed captain Young added: “It’s definitely not the result we were looking to get.

“In the first half it was tight, but we let the game get away from us in the second half and left ourselves with too big a mountain to climb really.

“There’s absolutely no doubting the ability of the boys in this team – we’ve got some absolutely cracking players in there. It’s maybe a confidence thing. Guys just need to back themselves a little more and that’s something we’re all working on as a team.”

This coming Saturday sees Jed at home to fifth-placed Glasgow Academicals and Gala away to table-toppers Marr, both 3pm kick-offs.

1 . Gala v Jed-Forest Glenn McCrum on the ball for Gala as they beat Jed-Forest 52-38 at home at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

2 . Gala v Jed-Forest Clark Skeldon in action for Jed-Forest during their 52-38 loss away to Gala at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales

3 . Gala v Jed-Forest Clark Skeldon on the attack for Jed-Forest, going up against Kye Jones and Daniel Kerr, during their 52-38 loss away to Gala at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater Photo Sales