Derby victory against Melrose keeps promotion push on course for Gala

Gala's Scott Peffers in action against during their 13-10 victory against Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Galashiels side, having picked up 62 points from 15 games, are now just five points behind Tennent’s National League Division 1 table-toppers Heriot’s Blues with two matches in hand.

Their remaining fixtures are at home to Biggar, just one point behind them in third place, this Friday, February 25, at 7.30pm; away to third-bottom Cartha Queen’s Park on Saturday, March 5, and at home to them the weekend after; at home to Highland on Saturday, March 26; away to Biggar on Saturday, April 2; a potential title decider at home to Heriot’s on Saturday, April 16; and away to Dundee on Saturday, April 23.

Melrose remain in fourth place, with 56 points from 17 games. Next up for them is a visit from second-bottom Watsonians this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Kit Buchan on the charge for Melrose against Gala (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Gala and their visitors scored one try apiece, with Euan Dods crossing the line for the hosts and Gavin Wood for the visitors.

Craig Dods added two penalties and a conversion for Gala and David Colvine kicked one of each for the Greenyards crew.

New Gala backs coach Craig Jackson was impressed by the grit shown by his current side to edge out his old one, telling Borders Rugby TV: “We’re absolutely delighted. The heart in that changing room, it’ll take you so far really. That is one thing these boys have got in abundance. They’ve got a ticker and it goes a long way, and in those big moments towards the end, they ground it out.

“It probably wasn’t the prettiest thing ever but it was a Border derby at the end of the day and we’ve come out on the right end of the scoreline.

Kelso beating Boroughmuir 40-8 at the weekend (Photo: Boroughmuir RFC)

“Our squad of 20 were outstanding to a man and we can't fault them.”

Kelso were also victorious at the weekend, beating basement side Boroughmuir 40-8 at their Poynder Park home ground.

The hosts’ try-scorers were Mark Wilson twice, Angus Roberts twice too, Archie Cowens and Dwain Patterson, with Patterson adding four conversions.