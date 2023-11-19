Derby defeat by Selkirk leaves Jed-Forest’s hopes of survival in rugby’s Scottish Premiership hanging by thread

Saturday’s 33-12 defeat at home to Selkirk isn’t quite the final nail in the coffin for Jed-Forest’s hopes of staying in rugby’s Scottish Premiership but it’s left them hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Aaron McColm on the ball during Selkirk's 33-12 victory away to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

With six games left to play and up to 30 points at stake as they bid to bridge a 19-point gap to catch up with second-bottom Glasgow Hawks, beaten 31-14 at Marr at the weekend, survival remains possible mathematically for a side still awaiting their first win of this campaign, but salvaging a bit of pride en route to a post-relegation squad rebuild in the spring and summer is now looking to be a more realistic aspiration.

Selkirk, on the other hand, though mathematically not out of the woods yet, are all but assured of retaining their top-flight status, thanks to their fourth victory of the campaign, secured despite three yellow cards in the space of 24 minutes – for prop Luke Pettie, centre Ross Nixon and replacement hooker Bruce Riddell – leaving them a man short for almost a third of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That leaves them sitting third from bottom of the table, having overtaken Hawks, on 25 points from a dozen fixtures, with Jed in the basement spot and only three try bonus points to show for the same number of games played.

Ben Pickles on the attack during Selkirk's 33-12 victory away to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk’s tries at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park were scored by hooker James Bett, No 8 Andrew McColm, winger Finlay Wheelans, full-back Callum Anderson and centre Ben Pickles, four of them converted by scrum-half Hugo Alderson.

Jed’s were touched down by flanker Elliot Lauder and hooker Harry Meadows, with one conversion by centre Owen Cranston.

Try-scorer Anderson acknowledges that Selkirk’s compliance with rugby’s rules, this season’s ban on high tackles in particular, needs to improve but was otherwise pleased by the shift put in by his team-mates on Saturday, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “That was probably the best our defence has been all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our discipline wasn’t great. We had a few boys coming in from Super6, where the rules are slightly different – you can hit a bit higher – so maybe that was part of it.

Ross Nixon being tackled during Selkirk's 33-12 victory away to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

“When you’re defending as much as we were, it’s hard not to give away penalties, but next week we definitely can’t give away that many.

“I was really happy with the win. We can’t complain about coming here and getting five points.

“We were happy to get a few tries in the first half but the game definitely wasn’t done at that point.

“Our defence probably got us the win in the end.”

Callum Anderson on the ball during Selkirk's 33-12 victory away to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jed’s Young added: “We knew Selkirk are pretty strong up front, and we should have been able to match that, but we didn’t. Maybe we were a bit shocked at just how intense they were at driving mauls, but really we should be defending that.

“We’re just not really doing what we’re asking of each other.

“Earlier in the season, white flags were getting put up straight away, but in the last few games, we’ve tried to stick in until the end.

“We just need to keep plugging on. Yes, we’re in a massive hole, but hopefully we’ll try to snap out of it and pick up a couple of wins to boost morale at the club.”

No 8 Andrew McColm scoring during Selkirk's 33-12 victory away to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for the Souters is a visit to Philiphaugh from second-placed Marr this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and Jed hit the road to sixth-placed Musselburgh at the same time.