Demotions at double mean derbies galore in rugby’s Scottish East Region League Division 3
The Dingers finished bottom of the table last time out, on four points from 14 fixtures, after winning only one game all season, by 59-12 at home to Livingston in October, leading to a drop down a division along with second-from-bottom Hawick Linden, ten points away from safety on 15 from 14 come the end of last campaign.
Leaving only Hawick Harlequins behind to represent the region in Scottish East Region League Division 2, they join Gala YM and Earlston in the eight-strong table below, and they’ll be going up against four teams from the capital – Edinburgh Northern, Edinburgh University Medics, Lismore and Inverleith.
Next season’s opening day is on Saturday, September 7, and it sees Gala host a derby versus Earlston, Linden at home to Northern and Duns away to the university’s medics.
The following Saturday sees Duns host a derby against Linden, Earlston away to Northern and Gala at Inverleith.
As things stand and postponements permitting, next season is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, January 25, with a derby for Linden at home to Earlston and visits from Inverleith for Duns and from Lismore for YM.
Quins – fifth-place finishers in the league last time round, on 31 points from 14 fixtures – also start next season on September 7 and they’re at home to Edinburgh’s Royal High, with a trip to Penicuik following seven days later.
They’re due to wrap up next campaign on Saturday, March 1, at home to Dunbar.
All those games kick off at 3pm except January 25’s, those being due to begin an hour earlier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.