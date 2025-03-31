​Defeat for Scotland away to France in rugby’s Women’s Six Nations

Emma Orr and Lana Skeldon going up against French full-back Morgane Bourgeois during a 38-15 defeat for Scotland in 2025’s Women’s Six Nations at Marcel Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle on Saturday (Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images)

​Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon weren’t able to help Scotland to back-to-back wins in rugby’s Women’s Six Nations away to France on Saturday, going down 38-15 at La Rochelle.

All three kept their starting places in head coach Bryan Easson’s side from the previous Saturday’s 24-21 victory hosting Wales, with full-back Rollie and inside-centre Thomson playing for the full 80 minutes-plus, accompanied by hooker Skeldon for the first 68 prior to her replacement by Elis Martin.

Jedburgh’s Rollie, 29, is now on 72 caps, with Hawick’s Thomson, 27, and Skeldon, 31, on 66 and 76 respectively.

The Scots’ tries were scored by outside-centre Emma Orr and Martin, with fly-half Helen Nelson converting one and kicking a penalty too.

Touching down for the hosts were Carla Arbez, Teani Feleu, Seraphine Okemba and Morgane Bourgeois, with full-back Bourgeois adding three penalties and three conversions.

That defeat leaves Scotland fourth in the table after two rounds, on four points, ahead of a visit from basement side Italy to Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Sunday, April 13, with kick-off at 3pm.

Blindside flanker and captain Rachel Malcolm was cpleased by the effort put in by her side even though they came up short, saying: “At half-time, we had a real energy about us but in that 15, 20 minutes after half-time, they turned it up a notch and we didn’t really react.

“We showed that we can compete against the best, but we also showed that if we don’t concentrate and keep our intensity at 100% for the whole 85 minutes, teams will punish us, and that’s exactly what they did.

“I’m super-proud of the effort. To keep at it, keep heart and go and score a try right at the death, I think that shows what this team are all about.”

