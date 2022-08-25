Crowds out in force to see Gala 7s victory
A fantastic crowd – of both sexes and all age ranges – turned out in force to watch Gala’s victory in their home sevens tournament on Saturday.
A 40-7 final win over Peebles saw the Netherdale club home and they now sit top of the Kings of the 7s standings after three editions of the 2022-23 series, with a break until next spring in Melrose when the first of seven more games days is staged.
Gala president Gary Isaac said: “There was a great crowd across the board.
"I was speaking to somebody who couldn’t believe the amount of females and families who were there and that’s what it’s all about.
"The atmosphere was great too. I wouldn’t say it was a carnival atmosphere but it was a very social atmosphere for families.
"They saw all-round open rugby and there was music playing so it was an all-encompassing thing.
"This overall event is the biggest of its kind in Scotland.
"We’ve got nearly 1000 players from minis right up through the ranks.
"To me that’s the great thing.”
The crowd were all delighted that Saturday’s win now gives the Gala senior squad a chance to emulate the club’s feat of 2015 by going on to land the Kings of the 7s series after winning their home tournament.
"We are now top of the Kings of the 7s standings but there is a long way to go in that,” Isaac said.
"We haven’t won it for a while.
"The same as every team, we’re in it to win it.
"But sevens is a funny game. One week you can get the bounce and then the next week you’ll not get the bounce.
"You’ve just got to keep battling on.
"It would be a great achievement if we ended up winning the overall tournament but there is still a lot to play for.”
The latest staging of Kings of the 7s comes in the wake of Jedforest winning its 2021-22 staging after the previous two editions were cancelled due to coronavirus.