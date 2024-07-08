Cousins Aaron and Andrew McColm to be co-captains at Selkirk next rugby season
It’s regular scrum-half Aaron’s second time as co-skipper, having job-shared with Luke Pettie for the 2022/23 campaign, and Andrew’s first.
The former, 26, said: “I’m delighted to be co-captain again.
“It’s my second time being captain of the club and it makes it that wee bit more special doing it alongside my cousin Andrew, who has put his hand up and deserves this opportunity.
“My dad was captain of the club so hopefully I can follow along with that example and also that of boys I’ve played under such as Ross Nixon and Andrew Renwick.”
The elder McColm, a textile factory worker away from the rugby pitch, is expecting the Scottish Premiership season ahead to be a tougher proposition than the last few due to the number of former Fosroc Super Series players set to be fielded following the demise of the semi-professional franchises in the summer, plus the extra fixtures necessitated by expanding the top flight to 12 teams, but he’s confident the Souters can cope.
“It’s going to be rough for us this year, but I think we will have a good enough squad of local boys to hopefully stay out of the relegation battle,” he said.
“It’ll be interesting to see how this new league structure turns out.”
McColm, a player at Philiphaugh for the last eight years, mostly at scrum-half or fly-half of late but also at full-back on occasion, has welcomed the arrival of two more ex-Super6 players, former Boroughmuir Bears Corey Tait and Jack Fisher, to join the likes of ex-Southern Knights Zen Szwagrzak, Ryan Cottrell and Monroe Job.
“Obviously, we’re really glad to have Corey and Jack on board with us next year, hopefully bringing that little bit extra experience and knowledge of the game, having played at that higher level,” he said.
The younger McColm, 24, is also chuffed to bits to have been handed a skipper’s arm-band, saying: “I feel pretty good about it, to be fair.
“I’ve been part of the club all the way through Rhinos, high school, youth club into senior rugby – basically all my life – so this is a real honour.”
Asked which Souters’ captains of the past he’ll be looking to take a lead from, the second-rower said: “Most of them, to be honest.
“Scott McClymont last year and Ewan MacDougall were two very influential players. They maybe didn’t say a lot on the field but their actions probably spoke louder than words, just their work-rate and physicality.”
Looking ahead to next season – starting with a trip to South Ayrshire to take on Marr on Saturday, August 31, with kick-off at 3pm – he said: “The standard will definitely step up a level after the end of the Super6.
“There won’t be any easy games but there never has been in the premiership – the standard’s always been pretty high – but it’s now going to go up an extra level.
“We’ll just have to hope we get a good pre-season in and see where we’re at come the end of August.
“It’s good to get Corey and Jack in and we’ll have Ryan Cottrell back.”
Ex-Scotland under-20 international hooker Tait, 20, played for Hawick prior to joining Boroughmuir and second-row Fisher, 24, was formerly at East Lothian’s Preston Lodge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.