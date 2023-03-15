Corey Tait try a consolation for Scotland U20 rugby side versus Ireland
Hawick’s Corey Tait scored his first try for Scotland’s under-20 rugby team against Ireland on Friday and Melrose’s Luke Townsend, making his debut for the age-grade side, converted it.
That all-Borders combination 46 minutes in wasn’t enough to avert an 82-7 thumping at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium, however, it being the Scots’ only contribution to the scoresheet as they slumped to their fourth defeat of the current Under-20 Six Nations.
Tait, 19, and Townsend, 18, son of senior national head coach Gregor Townsend, were among three Borderers in head coach Kenny Murray’s starting XV, along with Melrose’s Rudi Brown, and Lauder’s Sam Derrick joined them at half-time as a replacement for Jonny Morris.
Scotland have one game to go in the tournament, against Italy in Glasgow on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm, and they go into it second bottom of the table, on five points from four fixtures.
Murray is due to announce his match-day squad for that game tomorrow.