Corey Tait try a consolation for Scotland U20 rugby side versus Ireland

Hawick’s Corey Tait scored his first try for Scotland’s under-20 rugby team against Ireland on Friday and Melrose’s Luke Townsend, making his debut for the age-grade side, converted it.

By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
Luke Townsend in action for Scotland during their 82-7 home loss to Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)
Luke Townsend in action for Scotland during their 82-7 home loss to Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)
Luke Townsend in action for Scotland during their 82-7 home loss to Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

That all-Borders combination 46 minutes in wasn’t enough to avert an 82-7 thumping at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium, however, it being the Scots’ only contribution to the scoresheet as they slumped to their fourth defeat of the current Under-20 Six Nations.

Tait, 19, and Townsend, 18, son of senior national head coach Gregor Townsend, were among three Borderers in head coach Kenny Murray’s starting XV, along with Melrose’s Rudi Brown, and Lauder’s Sam Derrick joined them at half-time as a replacement for Jonny Morris.

Scotland have one game to go in the tournament, against Italy in Glasgow on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm, and they go into it second bottom of the table, on five points from four fixtures.

Hawick's Corey Tait warming up ahead of Scotland's 82-7 loss to Ireland on Friday in rugby's Under-20 Six Nations at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)
Hawick's Corey Tait warming up ahead of Scotland's 82-7 loss to Ireland on Friday in rugby's Under-20 Six Nations at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)
Hawick's Corey Tait warming up ahead of Scotland's 82-7 loss to Ireland on Friday in rugby's Under-20 Six Nations at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)
Murray is due to announce his match-day squad for that game tomorrow.

