Consolation points at double for Kelso and Hawick after third defeats of new Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season

​Eighth-placed Kelso and ninth-placed Hawick are currently just above the three-strong danger zone, level on eight points from four fixtures with third-from-bottom Marr and second-bottom Currie Chieftains.

Both got within a single try of their second victories of the season at the weekend but came up just short, the Poynder Park outfit losing by 37-33 at Glasgow Hawks and the Greens by 36-31 at Currie.

Kelso’s tries at Balgray Stadium were scored by No 8 and co-head coach Bruce McNeil, tighthead prop Dan Gamble, lock and co-captain Keith Melbourne, openside flanker Jack Utterson and outside-centre Dwain Patterson, with Patterson, also co-skipper, converting four of them.

Scoring the other way were Harry Provan at the double, Kyle Shanahan and Brent Jackson with tries and Liam Brims with four conversions and three penalties, accounting for almost half of the hosts’ points.

Hooker Russell Anderson got a hat-trick of tries for Hawick at Edinburgh’s Malleny Park, with outside-centre Andrew Mitchell, right-winger Morgan Tait and tighthead prop Nicky Little also touching down and fly-half Kirk Ford adding three conversions.

Their Balerno hosts’ try-scorers were Ryan Stewart at the double, Ed Hasdell, Kerr Johnston and DJ Innes, with Scott Clark adding four conversions and a penalty.

This coming Saturday sees Kelso away to Marr and Hawick hosting third-placed Watsonians, both 3pm kick-offs.

Kelso director of rugby Neil Hinnigan and Hawick president Malcolm Grant were both disappointed by their sides’ results but hopeful that the four try and losing bonus points they picked up between them will prove useful.

The former told Borders Rugby TV: “All in all, it was not too bad getting two points away from home but there’s a lot to work on.”

The latter added: “Ultimately, although far from satisfied with the result, our two-point haul, like every point earned this season, will be extremely valuable to the Greens in what continues to be a very tight league.”

1 . Currie Chieftains v Hawick No 8 Jae Linton on the ball for Hawick during their 36-31 defeat away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales

2 . Currie Chieftains v Hawick Scrum-half Hector Patterson in possession for Hawick during their 36-31 defeat away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales

3 . Currie Chieftains v Hawick Morgan Tait scoring a try for Hawick during their 36-31 defeat away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales

4 . Currie Chieftains v Hawick Shawn Muir getting a tackle in for Hawick during their 36-31 defeat away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant) Photo: Malcolm Grant Photo Sales