Consistency key to Hawick’s success so far in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership, says head coach Matty Douglas

Hawick beating Heriot's Blues 52-21 at home in September (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

The Greens go into this coming Saturday’s trip to Edinburgh to take on Heriot’s Blues, with kick-off at 2pm, on top of the table, with 67 points from 15 games, nine points clear of second-placed Currie Chieftains.

Their hosts at Goldenacre are second bottom, with 25 points, only four better off than basement side Musselburgh, and Hawick will be looking to add to their woes by doing the double against them, having beaten them 52-21 in the reverse fixture at home at Mansfield Park in September.

Hawick have fielded fewer players than any other team in the division so far this campaign – 35, compared to the 48 given games by Heriot’s and 50 by Edinburgh Academical – and Douglas credits that consistency in selection for his team’s form this term.

“In terms of how many players clubs have fielded over the season, we’ve used the least in the league,” he said.

“We’re on 35 and there are teams up on 50, so I just think that shows a bit of consistency and proactiveness as well.

“We’ve been able to not have to make six or seven changes a week and we’re able to try to build partnerships, which I think has played a massive part in winning bigger games.”

Hawick’s scheduled game at Glasgow Hawks at the weekend was called off due to a frozen pitch, as was fifth-placed Selkirk’s at Currie Chieftains.