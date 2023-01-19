Comeback on way for South of Scotland rugby team as sport’s Scottish inter-district championship is revived

Bruce McNeil, now at Kelso, on the ball for South of Scotland against Caledonia Reds at Stirling's Bridgehaugh Park in 2017 (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

The Scottish Rugby Union this week confirmed the competition is on the way back after almost 20 years in abeyance.

Its comeback was triggered by an amended motion put to the union’s 2021 annual meeting by Tennent’s Premiership side Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians, with 72 clubs voting to revive it and 46 voting against.

The new version of the competition will be contested by four teams, representing the South, Glasgow and West, Caledonia and Edinburgh.

The South will host Edinburgh in the first round of the championship and Caledonia will be at home to Glasgow and West.

The winners of those fixtures will play the following week in an inter-district final and the two losers will take part in a third-place play-off.

Dates and venues will be confirmed at a later date.

SRU vice-president Keith Wallace said: “I am delighted to announce this new tournament, which drew strong support from clubs at a previous AGM, together with a lot of enthusiasm from players.”

The players taking part will be selected from teams in the Tennent’s Premiership and all three national leagues.

The championship was first staged in 1953, with teams representing the South, Edinburgh, Glasgow, the North and Midlands and, latterly, the Scottish Exiles competing.

It fell by the wayside in 1996 but was revived in 2000 for a further three years, its last winner being Edinburgh.

The South of Scotland won it outright more times than any other district, 17, and were also joint winners on ten occasions.

They last won it in 1994 but a team representing the Borders came out on tops in a version of it in 2002 after a short-lived split into amateur and professional tournaments.

