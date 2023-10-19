News you can trust since 1855
Comeback kids earn second win of Scottish Premiership rugby season for Kelso versus Accies

​Kelso bounced back from their third defeat of the current Scottish Premiership rugby season at home to Selkirk seven days prior by claiming their second win of the campaign on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:16 BST- 2 min read
Kelso's Dwain Patterson fending off an Edinburgh Academical tackle at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Kelso's Dwain Patterson fending off an Edinburgh Academical tackle at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
​That 32-22 victory over Edinburgh Academical, also at Poynder Park, leaves them sitting seventh in the table, with 16 points from seven fixtures, ahead of a trip to Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains this weekend.

This Saturday’s match at Balerno’s Malleny Park kicks off at 3pm and their hosts go into it fourth in the table, on 22 points from six fixtures.

Kelso had to come from behind to win at the weekend, trailing 12-10 at the break and going 22-10 down ten minutes into the second half, but tries from player-coach Bruce McNeil at the double, hooker Euan Knox, lock Keith Melbourne and full-back Archie Barbour, with Dwain Patterson adding two conversions and a penalty, earned them five points.

Bruce McNeil on the charge for Kelso against Edinburgh Academical at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Bruce McNeil on the charge for Kelso against Edinburgh Academical at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
Accies’ try-scorers were Finlay Simpson, Robbie Chalmers, Fraser Lindsay and Matt Walker, one of them converted by Ben Appleson.

Home head coach Kevin Utterson was delighted by the reaction shown by his team to the previous weekend’s 21-19 loss to the Souters, telling the Offside Line afterwards: “It was gutting last week and that was a big win today.

“We worked hard to keep things positive this week and we spoke about sticking to our game-plan because then we’re dangerous.

“Accies came out after half-time, starved us of ball and scored two good tries, and that was the key point for us.

Kelso beating Edinburgh Academical 32-22 at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Kelso beating Edinburgh Academical 32-22 at home at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
“Archie ran down two kicks that were nothing kicks and he chased and forced mistakes, young Angus McGregor and Ashton Asante at prop are stepping up and guys like Dwain, at 22, are senior players showing maturity.

“This will give them massive confidence because we’re showing we can compete with teams who have been in this league for a long time.

“A lot of teams would have folded after those two tries in the second half, but we knew that just couldn’t happen after last week, and credit to the boys, they pulled that back today brilliantly and thoroughly deserved the win.”

