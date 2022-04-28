Column: Taits’ gallery of skills bodes well for future of Scottish rugby

Boroughmuir Bears' Rhys Tait being tackled by Heriot's Ruaridh Leishman during their sides' Fosroc Super6 match in Edinburgh last Friday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Ex-Hawick players Rhys Tait and younger brother Corey were in the starting line-up for Boroughmuir Bears against Heriot’s in the Super6 Sprint Series, and both managed to get on the scoresheet.

Corey was able to show predatory instincts at the back of a cohesive maul, putting him in a good position to retain the hooker’s jersey, and his brother, leading the side, displayed his power from close range, catapulting himself over the line just after the break.

These two players show the Borders still has a huge contribution to make to the progression of the game in this country.

Before the match, ex-Melrose stalwart Graham Shiel, now head coach for the Bears, explained that the absence of another Borderer, Craig Keddie, formerly of Gala, offered a chance for Rhys to take charge.