Column: Taits’ gallery of skills bodes well for future of Scottish rugby

Ex-Hawick players Rhys Tait and younger brother Corey were in the starting line-up for Boroughmuir Bears against Heriot’s in the Super6 Sprint Series, and both managed to get on the scoresheet.
Corey was able to show predatory instincts at the back of a cohesive maul, putting him in a good position to retain the hooker’s jersey, and his brother, leading the side, displayed his power from close range, catapulting himself over the line just after the break.
These two players show the Borders still has a huge contribution to make to the progression of the game in this country.
Before the match, ex-Melrose stalwart Graham Shiel, now head coach for the Bears, explained that the absence of another Borderer, Craig Keddie, formerly of Gala, offered a chance for Rhys to take charge.
The investment being made by people involved in Boroughmuir and the wider national game shows how much potential they see in Rhys, and that can only rub off on Corey, a player who found game-time hard to come by in the Tennent’s Premiership due to the form of Hawick captain Matty Carryer and the impact of Ross Graham upon his return to the club. He has flourished following a step up in level and by no means looks out of place.