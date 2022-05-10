Column: Super6 is only way to bridge gap between club rugby and professional game

Southern Knights being beaten 62-12 by Ayrshire Bulls at the Greenyards in Melrose on Saturday (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group/SRU)

The aim of Fosroc Super6 is simple – to help bridge the gap between the club game and the pro game.

To put it bluntly, there is not a single Tennent’s Premiership player right now who could slot in for Edinburgh this weekend if they needed a hand, so what is the solution?

The gulf between the club game and the pros is vast. Yearning for the club game to return to the halcyon days of the 1980s and 1990s is pointless as the sport has moved on. There needs to be a pyramid and a clear pathway for the best young players, with clubs playing their part.

Plenty of misty-eyed armchair quarterbacks believe the return of districts is the promised land. That would be great, but only as an addition to the club game. It would not serve the purpose of prepping the best youngsters for pro rugby.