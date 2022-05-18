Column: Jedburgh's Young twins Gregor and Lewis epitomise spirit of their home-town team

Roddy and May Rutherford celebrating with Jed-Forest's Gregor and Lewis Young on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The sun shone down and spectators flocked to the ground to be treated to an excellent afternoon of rugby.

Favourites and stand-out performers Jed claimed the crown, and after a season of turbulence at 15s, it was a joy to see this talented group of players fly through the Kings of the 7s with relative ease.

This might just be the positive response that this club needs to fight towards the top end of the Tennent’s Premiership next season.

The commitment of two of them, Gregor and Lewis Young, is something that really epitomises their town. The twins have been the mainstay of this team over the last decade. On Saturday they again showed how important they are to the club but also how important the club are to them.

They led from the front and played with a calmness and maturity that have grown over time.