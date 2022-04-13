Column: It's squeaky bum time as Gala face their biggest game for many a long year
Gala’s biggest game in several years takes place at Netherdale on Saturday in what is virtually a Tennent’s National League Division 1 decider against Heriot’s Blues.
NL1 has been a hugely exciting division to follow this season. Unusually, only the champions will be promoted, and Gala sit two points above their rivals.
Both still have a game left to play after their face-off, but it feels very much like it all boils down to Saturday.
In short, if Gala win and deprive Heriot’s of anything, they take the title and promotion back to the Tennent’s Premiership. It’s as simple as that.
Bonus points for either team could play a big part, but Gala also have a 66-point advantage over the Goldenacre men in the points for-and-against column. Similarly, if Gala manage four tries and a win, Heriot’s would need to score two bonus points to stay in the competition.
Gala were victorious in the reverse fixture in September by 34-24 but Heriot’s team on Saturday will look very different to their starting XV back then. They have very much improved as the season has worn on.
The Maroons will be hoping for their biggest crowd of the season. Gala are a well-supported team, and they’ll be wanting a bumper crowd there to cheer them on.