“The competition is steeped in tradition, and I know how much the South mean to a lot of people.

Hawick and South of Scotland head coach Matty Douglas watching the former winning rugby's Tennent's Premiership play-off final against Currie Chieftains at Mansfield Park in Hawick on Saturday by 21-18 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

The 27-year-old’s opposite numbers at Glasgow and West, Caledonia Reds and Edinburgh will be Marr’s Kenny Diffenthal, Dundee’s Colin Sangster and Heriot’s Bob McKillop respectively.

The South are to host Edinburgh at Netherdale in Galashiels on Tuesday, May 9, with kick-off at 7pm, and Caledonia Reds will be at home to Glasgow and the West at Canal Park in Inverness on Saturday, May 13, at 3pm.

The winners of those fixtures will face off in a final on Sunday, May 21, at a venue yet to be decided, with the losers contesting a third-place play-off that same day.

Diffenthal – to be assisted by Stephen Adair, also of Marr, and Glasgow Hawks’ Thomas Davidson – said: “It is indeed a great honour and privilege to be selected as head coach of Glasgow and the West.

“Looking ahead, it’s going to be a tough competition, entering the unknown, mixing clubs and coaches, but it is an exciting challenge and a great opportunity to bring together talented players from across the district.”

Sangster – to be backed up by Highland’s Kevin Wyness and Junior Bulumakau and Gordonians’ Sam Mountain – said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to coach the Caley Reds on their return to the inter-district championship.

“In years gone, this competition has been a highlight in the rugby calendar for players throughout the region, and the return of the event is a great opportunity for amateur club players to showcase what they can do.

“It’s a step up from league rugby and something for all players to aspire to.”

Former Scotland age-grade coach McKillop – being helped out by Stewart’s Melville’s Alex Hagart, Currie Chieftains’ Mark Cairns and Edinburgh Academical’s Iain Bethinussen – added: “Having grown up in an era when the inter-district championship was something special for players and coaches to be involved in, it is fantastic to see it being revived.

“It’s a huge privilege to be asked to work with the best coaches and players in the Edinburgh district.

“I’m especially looking forward to our game at Netherdale because I know the Borders fans will buy into this and make it a great occasion.

“I really hope this is the start of the re-emergence of the competition and that it goes from strength to strength over the next few seasons.”

Douglas, fresh from leading Hawick to a 21-18 win against Currie in this year’s Tennent’s Premiership play-off final on Saturday, is looking forward to working with the South again after helping coach their sevens side for one-off tournament in England last year, saying: “It’s great to be given the opportunity to lead the South as head coach.

“The competition is steeped in tradition, and I know how much the South mean to a lot of people.

“To have the inter-district championship back gives the top players in the premiership and national leagues an opportunity to showcase their ability and push for Scotland club XV selection in the future.

“We have a great coaching team selected, along with a fantastic management team in the background.

“I know we will all work hard to make sure we give the South the time and effort they deserve.”

Douglas will be backed up by a coaching team made up of Melrose’s Bert Grigg, Peebles’ Iain Chisholm and Musselburgh’s Andrew Clark, with the Greens’ Gary Muir as team manager and Gala’s Ewen Swinton as operations boss.

Jed-Forest’s Ali Campbell and Selkirk’s Ewen Robbie are to be in charge of selection.

Training squads for all four districts will be announced early next month, with the South’s set to include players from Hawick, Selkirk, Jed-Forest, Melrose, Kelso, Gala and Peebles as well as further afield.

The red-and-white-hooped regional representatives haven’t played at XVs since November 2017, with a side captained by Gregor Hunter and with Kevin Barrie as head coach getting the better of Caledonia Reds by 40-24 at Stirling’s Bridgehaugh Park that time round, but they have continued to compete at sevens, including at Percy Park in North Tyneside last year with Fraser Harkness as head coach and Douglas assisting.

That victory in Stirling, a fundraiser for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, is one of only four 15-a-side games played by the South so far this century, the previous one, a 33-7 win, also being against Caledonia Reds, at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park in November 2016, and the others against Northumberland and a Barbarians team.

