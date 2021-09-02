Club rugby season’s openers after 18 months off include Borders derby

Riverside Park, Jedburgh. Jed-Forest Rugby Ground.

Jed-Forest host Selkirk at their Riverside Park ground in Jedburgh this Saturday, September 4, with kick-off at 3pm.

Hawick, meanwhile, will welcome Currie Chieftains to Mansfield Park, though their preparations to face the Edinburgh side have been hampered by players being forced into self-isolation due to a positive coronavirus test result, leading to a scheduled home friendly against Kelso last Saturday having to be cancelled.

Next up for the Greens is a trip to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians the Saturday after, September 11, followed by a derby game at home to Selkirk the following Saturday, September 18. Saturday, September 25, will see them away to Edinburgh Academical.

Selkirk’s next game after this weekend’s derby is at home to East Lothian’s Musselburgh on September 11 and, after visiting Mansfield Park on September 18, they host Currie Chieftains on September 25.

Jed-Forest’s second game of the season is also at home, to Glasgow Hawks on September 18, and that’s followed by a trip north to Aberdeen Grammar on September 25.