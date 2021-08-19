Celebrating sport and community spirit with Maroon'd at Gala

A glance back to the Gala Sevens in 2018, with Carlyle Jodrdan touching down for the hosts in a win over Peebles (picture by Alwyn Johnston)

Netherdale, home of Gala Rugby, plays host on Saturday to the much-anticipated Maroon’d at Gala – an innovative community event involving around 800 participants.

With changing coronavirus rules, and following discussions and agreement with Scottish Borders Council, the event is 'good to go' with up to 5000 spectators.

Track and trace details will still be required on entry and face masks will be worn, unless exempt, when moving around inside the clubhouse.

Providing a rugby showcase, Maroon’d at Gala will bring together players at every level from primary school age through to U14s, U16s, U18s, senior and ladies’ sections from across Scotland.

Taking place alongside football and running events – and culminating in the final of the Gala Sevens – it will be an inclusive celebration of sport.

Ian Dalgleish, Gala RFC president said: “After a 16-month delay, we are delighted that Maroon'd at Gala Is finally here. We’ve had a really positive response to our plans for what we believe will be the biggest rugby festival of its kind In Scotland for this year and, together with the invited clubs, we’re absolutely committed to making it happen.

“While one of our key objectives remains to re-energise our annual 7s as part of an innovative festive-style event, the health of our friends, family and colleagues remains our priority, with some restrictions remaining In place to protect the health of attendees. It will be an action-packed and fun-filled day, so come and join us."

In addition to the showpiece sporting event there will be live bands, street food, bars and a themed drink area, funfair and fun zones. The day starts with the Vixens (girls) tournaments at 10am, followed by the Mini Maroons at 10.30am.

Live music starts at noon and continues until 9pm, with the U16, U18 and senior tournaments starting between 1.30pm-2pm.

Sevens fixtures: Pool A – Gala v 2Scots Barbarians, Peebles v 2Scots Barbarians, Gala v Peebles. Pool B – Edinburgh Accies v 2Scots Assaye, Selkirk v 2Scots Assaye, Edinburgh Accies v Selkirk. Pool C – Watsonians v Kelso, Hawick v Kelso, Watsonians v Hawick. Pool D – Jed-Forest v Melrose, Boroughmuir v Melrose, Jed-Forest v Boroughmuir.

A free shuttle bus has been organised running from the Galashiels Transport Interchange at the