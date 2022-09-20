Capital gain against Edinburgh Accies a statement of intent from Hawick

Hawick trying to thwart an Edinburgh Academical attack at Raeburn Place on Saturday en route to a 13-12 away victory (Photo: John Wright)

All that separated the two sides was Kirk Ford’s conversion from the touchline of the Greens’ sole try, by captain Matt Carryer, earning them a 13-12 victory at the capital’s Raeburn Place.

Hawick’s other points also came from Ford’s boot, via two penalties.

Accies scored two tries, touched down by Lewis Wells and Robbie Kent, the former converted by Vincent Hart.

Connor Sutherland putting a tackle in for Hawick against Edinburgh Accies on Saturday (Photo: John Wright)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s victory, after fighting back from being 7-3 down at the interval, leaves Hawick sitting fifth in the ten-team table with ten points from three games, only five behind league leaders Currie Chieftains.

It also serves as a statement of intent that head coach Matty Douglas’s side are out to address the patchy away form last season that saw them win only twice outwith the Borders and not at all in the capital, losing there 42-29 to Accies last September and 29-24 to Currie in November.

Hawick prop Shawn Muir, twice held up over the line by the hosts’ defence, was delighted to see his side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was very tough. Accies are a very good side.

“In the first half, we weathered the storm a wee bit, but in the second half I thought we were outstanding and probably deservedly came away with a win in the end.

Hawick's Dalton Redpath trying to halt an Edinburgh Accies attack (Photo: John Wright)

“I thought our set-piece was outstanding and I thought we dominated the scrums.

“Accies defended well and held us out but we got over the line.

“The most important thing is coming to a tough place like this and getting four points.

“It’s brilliant to come to places like this and win.

“We didn’t beat any of the top teams last year away from home so it’s a big statement to get a win the first chance we got to do that this season.”