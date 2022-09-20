Capital gain against Edinburgh Accies a statement of intent from Hawick
Hawick kept their unbeaten start to the new rugby season going away to Edinburgh Academical on Saturday, but only by the slenderest of margins.
All that separated the two sides was Kirk Ford’s conversion from the touchline of the Greens’ sole try, by captain Matt Carryer, earning them a 13-12 victory at the capital’s Raeburn Place.
Hawick’s other points also came from Ford’s boot, via two penalties.
Accies scored two tries, touched down by Lewis Wells and Robbie Kent, the former converted by Vincent Hart.
Most Popular
Saturday’s victory, after fighting back from being 7-3 down at the interval, leaves Hawick sitting fifth in the ten-team table with ten points from three games, only five behind league leaders Currie Chieftains.
It also serves as a statement of intent that head coach Matty Douglas’s side are out to address the patchy away form last season that saw them win only twice outwith the Borders and not at all in the capital, losing there 42-29 to Accies last September and 29-24 to Currie in November.
Hawick prop Shawn Muir, twice held up over the line by the hosts’ defence, was delighted to see his side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was very tough. Accies are a very good side.
“In the first half, we weathered the storm a wee bit, but in the second half I thought we were outstanding and probably deservedly came away with a win in the end.
“I thought our set-piece was outstanding and I thought we dominated the scrums.
“Accies defended well and held us out but we got over the line.
“The most important thing is coming to a tough place like this and getting four points.
“It’s brilliant to come to places like this and win.
“We didn’t beat any of the top teams last year away from home so it’s a big statement to get a win the first chance we got to do that this season.”
Next up for Hawick after edging out Accies head coach Iain Berthinussen’s team last weekend is a visit to Mansfield Park from new boys Heriot’s Blues, currently propping up the table with only a single point to their name, on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.