Brothers Allan and Will Ferrie’s tries secure ninth Waverley Cup win for Melrose at Gala

The Arnold Clark Premiership visitors' try-scorers in front of a crowd of 2,100 at Netherdale in Galashiels were blindside flanker Allan Ferrie at the double and his brother Will, making his debut at loosehead prop, with replacement Struan Hutchinson converting all three.

Hooker Jack Easson scored both their Arnold Clark National League Division 1 hosts’ tries, converted by fly-half Harris Rutherford and substitute Russell Kerr.

That result lifts co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose up from second bottom of the regional table to third place, with four points from two fixtures. Opposite number Ewen Robbie’s Maroons remain second to table-toppers Selkirk, on eight from four.

Next up for Gala is a trip to premiership Hawick on Friday, January 31, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and Melrose are next in action away to Kelso on Saturday, February 8, that being one of two top-flight double-headers to be played that day, both 3pm kick-offs, the other seeing Selkirk hosting the Greens.

The last day of January is set to see Border League fixtures at the double too, the other one being a stand-alone trip to Jed-Forest for Kelso, also kicking off at 7.30pm, and a game is due to be played on the first Saturday of the month as well, the 4th, a visit to Peebles for Selkirk, with kick-off at 2pm.

Melrose’s 2024 Waverley Cup win – with both sides naming substitutes’ benches running into double figures, ten for the visitors and 11 for Gala – was their second on the bounce and their ninth all together.

Thursday’s match was the 16th time the cup has been contested since its launch 18 years ago, with six wins going Gala’s way and one game drawn, 5-5, in 2016.

Melrose’s previous wins were by 28-8 in 2007, 43-18 in 2017 and 15-10 in 2023 at home at the Greenyards and by 22-9 in 2006, 22-18 in 2008, 31-16 in 2010, 20-10 in 2014 and 28-15 in 2018 away.

Gala’s were by 12-6 in 2012 and 43-15 in 2022 at home and by 15-14 in 2011, 29-16 in 2013, 17-10 in 2015 and 28-14 in 2019 on the road.

Hutchison was delighted to see his club go three wins clear of Gala on the leaderboard for the festive derby fixture, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a massive effort from all 25 of our players and everyone got a good run.

“They’re always really good fixtures to be involved in and we’re all just really happy to have gotten over the line and retained the Waverley Cup.

“Hopefully it was a good game of rugby for people to watch. It went up and down. We went ahead, then we went behind, then we managed to take the lead again and Gala came right back at us but we held on by the skin of our teeth at the end.”

Gala captain Angus Dun was disappointed not to have nicked at least a draw at the end, adding: “It went right down to the wire and unfortunately we came out on the wrong side of that, but it’s probably a performance we can be proud of, I’d say.

“At 14-all, it could have gone either way.”

