Borders U18s rugby players shine in city showpiece

Munroe Job, from Selkirk, forces his way past Glasgow's defence to create an opening for Edinburgh (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)

Several home-based players lined up for Edinburgh – and some got among the scoring – as they won 50-12.

Coached by Chris Laidlaw, of the famous Jedburgh rugby dynasty, and Melrose’s Bert Grigg, Borderers in the capital’s starting XV included Finn Douglas (Melrose Rugby, winger), Kerr Johnstone (Gala Rugby, inside centre), Luke Townsend (Earlston High School/Melrose Rugby, fly half), Marcus Brogan (Hawick Youth, hooker), Ben Weir (Melrose Rugby, lock forward) and Munroe Job (Selkirk High School/Rugby, blind-side flanker).

On the bench were Robbie Robinson (Earlston High School/Melrose Rugby), Hamish Reynolds (Berwickshire High School/Duns RFC), Hector Paterson (Jed Thistle), Patrick Cannon (Peebles High School/Peebles RFC) and Finlay Wheelans (Selkirk RFC).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A determined charge for Edinburgh, in orange, by Earlston's Robbie Robinson

Scorers included Johnstone, with two tries, and Paterson, while Townsend kicked three conversions.

With slick handling, reported Scottish Rugby’s website, Edinburgh opened the scoring through Gala’s Johnstone, who put in a storming run to power over the line.

Local player Townsend added the goal extras following a try by Jamie Littlefield from a lovely set-piece move.

Borderer Paterson came on for Edinburgh to replace Douglas and instantly made an impact, as he made a break on his opposite wing and offloaded to team-mate Nick Alder, who touched down. Townsend again added the conversion.

Hector Paterson of Jed Thistle prepares to offload the ball

Early in the second half, leading 33-5, the Borders players helped Edinburgh extend their advantage when Warriors inside centre Aminio Bogidrau tried a cross-field kick. It was collected by Paterson, who chipped ahead for Johnstone to collect and run in near the posts, with Townsend good for the extra two points.