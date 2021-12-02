Borders trio named in core Scots rugby sevens squad for 2022

Lee Jones, left, with Scotland 7s head coach Ciaran Beattie at BT Murrayfield. The two have strong Selkirk connections, while Callum Young (ex Jed-Forest) and Ross McCann (ex-Melrose) are also in the core squad for 2022 (picture by SNS/Scottish Rugby).

In the line-up revealed by head coach and former Selkirk High School pupil Ciaran Beattie, 2014 Commonwealth Games squad member and ex-Selkirk player, Lee Jones – who last featured for Scotland 7s in 2018 and has 25 events to his name – returns to the national fold, as does Tokyo Olympian Ross McCann (ex-Melrose).

Another player with previous Scotland 7s experience, former Jed-Forest player Callum Young – now with Super6 side Jeriot’s Rugby – has also been included.

Beattie said: “It has been a long time coming, but to be able to name our Scotland 7s core squad for 2022 is something everybody associated with the team is tremendously excited about.

“The HSBC World Sevens Series came to a halt in March 2020 and we have waited patiently to get to this stage. We can’t wait to get going again. I am delighted with the quality we have throughout the core group, with a genuine mix of sevens experience and some raw talent with huge potential.”

“With both the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Rugby 7s World Cup to come after that, it promises to be a special year in our sport and one that, as a group, we will embrace.”

Scotland had, since the start of 2021, been supplying players for Team GB for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and several HSBC World Sevens Series events.

The series was suspended on account of the Covid-19 global pandemic in March 2020, just as Scotland had recorded three consecutive wins over Argentina, Kenya and France to cap a memorable second day on the Vancouver leg of the 2019-20 campaign.

In the time since, the HSBC World Sevens Series had taken a hiatus, eventually resuming for the 2021-22 season, with Scots again forming part of a composite Team GB squad until the end of this calendar year.