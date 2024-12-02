​Borders’ top-three sides in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership now only two points apart

​Melrose remain the region’s top dogs 11 rounds into the season despite going down 66-21 away to second-placed Heriot’s, though they’re now six points adrift of the top-four play-off places, sitting fifth on 30 points.

Victories on home turf by 22-15 against Edinburgh Academical and 13-11 versus Marr leave the Greens and Souters seventh and eighth respectively, both on 28 points.

Kelso also got back to winning ways at the weekend after nine defeats on the bounce, notching up only their second victory of this campaign by 24-17 away to Edinburgh’s Watsonians, that being their first victory since seeing off the same opposition by 36-31 at home on the opening day of the season back in August.

That long-awaited win, bringing the Bill McLaren Shield back to the Borders, lifts co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s side off the bottom of the table to tenth place, level with second-from-bottom Marr on 16 points.

Right-winger Corey Goldsbrough at the double and hooker Jerry Blyth-Lafferty scored Melrose’s tries at Edinburgh’s Goldenacre playing fields, with inside-centre Struan Hutchison converting all three.

Touching down for their hosts were Lewis Wells, Samuel Wallace, Michael Liness, Ruaridh Leishman, Angus Hunter twice, Euan McLaren, George Coull, Freddie Gibson and Christian Townsend, with Ross Jones and Daniel King adding four conversions each.

Hawick’s try-scorers were outside-centre Andrew Mitchell and replacements Ronan McKean and Gareth Welsh, with fly-half Kyle Brunton adding two conversions and a penalty.

Robbie Chalmers and Patrick Ritchie scored Accies’ tries at Mansfield Park, with Ross Cadzow converting one and also kicking a penalty.

Selkirk and their visitors from South Ayrshire scored one try apiece at Philiphaugh, via home inside-centre Andrew Grant-Suttie and visiting right-winger Jake Jacobsen, and they also kicked two penalties each, scrum-half Hugo Alderson for the hosts and fly-half Colin Sturgeon the other way, with a conversion by Alderson seeing the 14-man Souters edge it despite being left outnumbered by a 35th-minute red card for left-winger Ryan Cottrell for a dangerous tackle and a 44th-minute sin-binning for loosehead prop Luke Pettie.

Fly-half Liam Herdman, left-winger Robbie Tweedie, right-winger Nairn Moncrieff and full-back Archie Barbour scored Kelso’s tries at the capital’s Myreside Stadium, with outside-centre Dwain Patterson adding two conversions.

Ronan Kerr, Jason Baggott and Lewis Berg touched down for their hosts, reduced to 14 men by a 65th-minute red card for captain Baggott, and Chris Bell added one conversion.

Kelso’s away-day success was the region’s only top-flight winning double on Saturday, all three of their rivals having lost their opening-day reverse fixtures in the summer – Melrose by 35-22 at the Greenyards, Hawick by 28-22 at Raeburn Place and Selkirk by 40-10 in Troon.

This coming Saturday sees Melrose and Kelso at home at 3pm, to Currie Chieftains and Musselburgh, and Hawick and Selkirk away at 2pm, at Marr and Glasgow Hawks.

​Melrose co-head coach Scott Wight blames wastefulness for his team’s 66-21 hiding at Heriot’s, their fifth defeat of the season, and is calling on them to raise their game ahead of a visit from further Edinburgh opposition this weekend.

“It was really disappointing, especially coming off the back of wins at Marr and against Edinburgh Accies,” the 39-year-old told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“We obviously expected a wee bit more. We knew Heriot’s were going to come out flying at us, so we were really disappointed to go 14-0 down.

“They created four opportunities in the first half and scored all four, and on the flip of that, we had six visits to their 22 and only converted one.

“Credit’s got to go to Heriot’s in terms of how ruthless they were with the ball in hand and some of their attacking rugby I thought was excellent.

“We got beat in so many facets of the game. Usually, we’re pretty solid up front but we conceded two driving lineouts today, which isn’t like us. They cut us open in the middle.

“They were probably better than us in every facet of the game. We came up against a much better team.”

Wight is confident his side will be out make amends against Currie, though, and looking for a winning double, having edged them out by 28-27 on the road in the reverse fixture in September, saying: “Our boys will turn up and they’ll work hard and they’ll be out to right a few wrongs.

“They’ll do a wee bit more homework in detail on Currie and we’ll see how we get on at the Greenyards next week.”

​Selkirk co-captain Andrew McColm credits character for his side’s defiance of a numerical disadvantage for the best part of an hour to end a four-game losing streak at home to Marr on Saturday

“It showed some character there as to play for over 40 minutes with 13 or 14 men is never going to be easy, and for Hugo to kick those winning three points at the end was just class,” he said.

“We thought Ryan’s sending-off was a game-changing decision but we came out with a win in the end so we can’t complain too much about it.

“Our message at half-time was just really to roll up our sleeves, get stuck in and make our tackles and keep going.

“It was really important to get back to winning ways. We were one of three teams sitting on 24 points, so to give that cushion between us and the bottom three was important.”

Hawick and Kelso were also glad to bounce back from losses last time out.

“The Greens will be delighted with the resolve and determination they showed throughout this contest, their second-half performance being epitomised by two fantastic scrums in front of their posts late on,” said Hawick president Malcolm Grant.

Kelso director of rugby Neil Hinnigan added: “Those were five big points on the road for Kelso to kick-start their season again.

“It was a really tight encounter, being 17-all for much of the second half until a try by Archie Barbour under the posts with three minutes to go, giving us a much-needed win.”

