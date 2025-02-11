Borders sports coach Richie Gray downplays contribution to Philadelphia Eagles winning American football’s 2025 Super Bowl
The Eagles added 2025’s Super Bowl to their only prior win in that competition with a 40-22 victory over Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans at the weekend, thanks in part to a tactic the Borderer helped them refine known as the brotherly shove or tush push, but he’s at pains to downplay his contribution to that success, telling BBC Scotland he deserves “very little” of the credit.
“There was always what was called the quarterback sneak. It has been a play for a number of years,” explained rugby union coach Gray, 54.
“I was brought in by the Eagles mainly to speak to their defensive group, which was great, but while I was there, Jeff Stoutland and the offensive group got me into the room and said ‘listen, we run this play. Is there anything you would do to defend against it differently?’
“We ripped it to bits and we spent a good morning looking at all the whole plays and who stands where.
“They rep it a lot. It is a difficult thing to train, so they rep it weekly in games. They are always scoring off it or they are making yardage off it.
“You can always add 1% to it and try and fine-tune it slightly but that play has been around for a while and they are excellent at it.
“You can always add 1%, but at that level 1% can sometimes have a major impact.”
Former Scottish age-grade international Gray, also a training equipment supplier, commenced his coaching career at his home-town’s old professional side Border Reivers, later moving on to work with Scotland, Fiji and South Africa’s national teams, French clubs Toulon, Montpellier Herault, Toulon and Lyon and American football teams also including Miami Dolphins.
The Eagles’ scorers in Louisiana at the weekend were Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith with touchdowns and Jake Elliott four ensuing kicks and four field goals.