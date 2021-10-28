Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League's top two teams come up against each other
Hawick Youth and Melrose Wasps’ unbeaten runs both go on in the Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League, but that looks set to change tomorrow as they come up against each other.
Hawick, top of the league on 18 points from nine games, kept up their winning streak at the weekend by seeing off fifth-placed Peebles Colts 24-17 away.
Melrose, one point behind Hawick in second place, were awarded a 22-0 win against Jed Thistle after their game had to be called off due to Covid-19 protocols.
Hawick have home advantage for tomorrow’s game.
Other fixtures over the last week saw Jed Thistle defeated 31-26 at home by Peebles Colts last midweek and, on Saturday, Selkirk Youth Club beaten 50-0 at home by t hird-placed Gala Wanderers and basement side Duns Colts losing 49-12 away to Alnwick Colts.
This weekend, Duns play Selkirk, Gala are up against Peebles and Jed Thistle face Kelso Harlequins.