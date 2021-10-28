Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League's top two teams come up against each other

Lachlan Sutton playing for Jed Thistle against Peebles Colts (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick, top of the league on 18 points from nine games, kept up their winning streak at the weekend by seeing off fifth-placed Peebles Colts 24-17 away.

Melrose, one point behind Hawick in second place, were awarded a 22-0 win against Jed Thistle after their game had to be called off due to Covid-19 protocols.

Hawick have home advantage for tomorrow’s game.

Other fixtures over the last week saw Jed Thistle defeated 31-26 at home by Peebles Colts last midweek and, on Saturday, Selkirk Youth Club beaten 50-0 at home by t hird-placed Gala Wanderers and basement side Duns Colts losing 49-12 away to Alnwick Colts.