Borders rugby union to run series of free workshops about sevens, funding and inclusion

Inaugural Scottish Borders District Union chairman Scott Forbes (Photo: Scottish Borders District Union)

Representatives of Borders rugby clubs are to meet in Galashiels on Sunday to try to come up with ideas on how to get more people involved in the sport.

​The Scottish Borders District Union, created last year to promote the sport in the region and try to safeguard its future, are running a series of free workshops starting this weekend to discuss inclusion, funding and the future of the seven-a-side game.

The first, at Gala Rugby Club on Sunday from 1pm, will look at inclusion and will feature input from people with disabilities, girls and women and older folk offering advice on getting a wider cross-section of communities involved.

Union chairman Scott Forbes said: “We have spent time since our launch in September speaking and listening to clubs and people across communities on key issues they want addressed and help in finding solutions to.

“We have witnessed a fall in participation levels across rugby in Scotland and that’s not just players. We’ve also lost a lot of volunteers, and clubs are telling us that more and more is falling on the shoulders of a few, and that that is a huge threat to clubs’ futures.

“This workshop will look at how we can grow the numbers of people involved in local rugby clubs and how clubs can be more accessible and welcoming to people perhaps not inclined to go to rugby.

“We’ll also hear from people about how club facilities could be used more during the week as community hubs, with wider physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits.

“The workshop is free, just two hours long, and we’d encourage anyone with an interest in community sport and who perhaps feel they are not included in local clubs, to come and join us and help shape more inclusive communities.”

The series’ second workshop on Sunday, March 2, also at Netherdale, from 1pm to 3pm, will offer advice on sourcing funding and the third, on Sunday, March 30, at the Greenyards in Melrose, will be a discussion of what the future holds for rugby sevens.

To find out more and book places, visit the SBDU’s website, https://sbdu.scot/