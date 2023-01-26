Borders rugby star Rufus McLean sacked by club after admitting domestic abuse

Rufus McLean at a Scotland training session in January last year in Edinburgh (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The Scottish international winger’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect following an internal disciplinary hearing this week.

The 22-year-old, born in Massachusetts in the US but brought up in the Borders, joining Melrose Wasps as a youngster, has a right of appeal.

His dismissal follows his suspension by Warriors last week after admitting at Edinburgh Sheriff Court that he’d maltreated a former girlfriend for almost two years.

He called her a “bitch" and a “slut”, sent her abusive text and social media messages, fitted a tracking system on her mobile phone to follow her movements and once left her with a burst lip and black eye after pushing her, the court heard.

McLean is still awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to abusive behaviour between April 2019 and January 2021.

Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss deferred sentencing until next month at a hearing last week pending a report on McLean’s suitability for a domestic abuse programme.

A spokesperson for the Scotstoun Stadium club said: “Glasgow Warriors have concluded McLean’s actions and subsequent criminal record through his admission of guilt to charges under the 2018 Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act constituted gross misconduct and breach of contract.

“Glasgow Warriors fully acknowledge the seriousness of domestic abuse and recognise the impact it has on the mental and physical welfare of those affected by it.”

Al Kellock, the United Rugby Championship team’s managing director, added: “Glasgow Warriors pride themselves on being a family-centred club and are proud to always represent our fans and our city.

“Rufus admitted domestic abuse and his actions cannot be condoned, which has resulted in his employment with Glasgow Warriors ending.

“We have taken this matter extremely seriously.

“Sadly, with any crime there is a victim and, as a club, we want to acknowledge the impact on the young woman involved.

“We are committed to ensuring our players continue to be positive role models and recognise the privileged positions they hold.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend declined to comment other than to condemn McLean’s actions, saying: “We were very disappointed with his behaviour and we condemn his actions but there is a process going on still in the courts so I don’t want to add any further comment to that.”

