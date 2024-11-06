Borders rugby star Darcy Graham’s international comeback put on hold by head injury
The Hawick 27-year-old has been ruled out of Scotland’s autumn test against South Africa at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday due to head injury protocols but could be back in action versus Portugal the following Saturday, November 16.
Edinburgh right-winger Graham notched up four tries in the Scots’ 57-17 victory against Fiji in their autumn test series opener at Murrayfield on Saturday but took a knock to his head while touching down the last of those scores and had to go off injured with 67 minutes played.
The 40-times-capped Borderer failed an initial head injury assessment during the game and two further tests since, sidelining him for the best part of two weeks.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is hopeful his comeback kid, now Scotland’s second-highest try-scorer ever, with 28, will be available for the final two matches of the autumn series, though, against Portugal on Saturday week and Australia on Sunday, November 24.
“Darcy unfortunately failed his HIA2 and his HIA3, so he’ll be ruled out for this weekend,” said the Galashiels 51-year-old.
“These obviously take their natural time to recover. It’s a 12-day period, so he’ll do nothing for the next three days and then he starts a graduated return to play, and if everything goes well, he’ll be available for Portugal.”
Saturday’s win was Graham’s first appearance in a Scotland shirt since he went off injured 50 minutes into the 36-14 defeat by Ireland in Paris that saw his country exit 2023’s Rugby World Cup at the start of last October, missing this year’s Six Nations and a summer tour of the Americas in the interim.