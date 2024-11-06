Borders rugby star Darcy Graham’s international comeback put on hold by head injury

By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:16 BST
Darcy Graham celebrating after Scotland beat Fiji 57-17 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)placeholder image
Darcy Graham celebrating after Scotland beat Fiji 57-17 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)
Borders rugby star Darcy Graham’s international comeback after over a year out has been put on hold.

The Hawick 27-year-old has been ruled out of Scotland’s autumn test against South Africa at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday due to head injury protocols but could be back in action versus Portugal the following Saturday, November 16.

Edinburgh right-winger Graham notched up four tries in the Scots’ 57-17 victory against Fiji in their autumn test series opener at Murrayfield on Saturday but took a knock to his head while touching down the last of those scores and had to go off injured with 67 minutes played.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 40-times-capped Borderer failed an initial head injury assessment during the game and two further tests since, sidelining him for the best part of two weeks.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is hopeful his comeback kid, now Scotland’s second-highest try-scorer ever, with 28, will be available for the final two matches of the autumn series, though, against Portugal on Saturday week and Australia on Sunday, November 24.

“Darcy unfortunately failed his HIA2 and his HIA3, so he’ll be ruled out for this weekend,” said the Galashiels 51-year-old.

“These obviously take their natural time to recover. It’s a 12-day period, so he’ll do nothing for the next three days and then he starts a graduated return to play, and if everything goes well, he’ll be available for Portugal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday’s win was Graham’s first appearance in a Scotland shirt since he went off injured 50 minutes into the 36-14 defeat by Ireland in Paris that saw his country exit 2023’s Rugby World Cup at the start of last October, missing this year’s Six Nations and a summer tour of the Americas in the interim.

Related topics:Darcy GrahamScotlandBordersGregor TownsendPortugalHawick
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice