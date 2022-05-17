Borders rugby sevens star Lee Jones hoping to win in Toulouse

Scotland sevens core squad member Lee Jones is pictured at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

The 33-year-old, capped eight times for Scotland’s national XVs team between 2012 and 2018, is part of a 13-strong squad about to compete in legs of the current HSBC World Sevens Series in Toulouse and London.

Two other wings previously at Borders Clubs also feature in head coach Ciaran Beattie’s squad – ex-Melrose man Ross McCann and erstwhile Southern Knight Freddie Owsley.

Jones, signed up as part of Scotland’s core sevens squad in November, has taken part in 28 previous events forming part of the series. McCann, 24, a core squad member since 2018, has competed in 20, as well as for Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held belatedly last summer. Owsley, 25, has yet to make his debut for the Scots at the small-sided game, however.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Owsley in action for Southern Knights against Heriot's at the Greenyards in Melrose in September (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Also in the squad, captained by Jamie Farndale, are Robbie Fergusson, Alec Coombes, Jordan Edmunds, Grant Hughes, Harvey Elms, Femi Sofolarin, Paddy Kelly, Kaleem Barreto and Matt Davidson.

Selkirk’s Beattie, 36, said: “We are aiming to take the progress made in Vancouver and improve again against top-class opposition.

“We feel like we are getting better with each passing week and there is a real bond in this young squad.

“Being able to welcome back Robbie Fergusson, a talented player we know and who holds the respect of his peers, is another boost for the trips to France and then Twickenham.”

Ross McCann at a Tokyo 2020 Team GB kitting-out session in June 2021 in Birmingham (Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

Scotland will compete in a pool in Toulouse alongside New Zealand, Australia and USA, with later tournament fixtures being determined by their pool placing.

All matches will be streamed live on the World Rugby YouTube channel.

See also …